Ipswich, Hamilton investigating neo-Nazi flyers distributed to residents’ homes

Earlier this week, similar antisemitic materials were distributed in the town of Chatham on Cape Cod, the Globe reported.

Ipswich and Hamilton police issued separate statements Wednesday reporting that flyers linked to the Nationalist Social Club, a neo-Nazi group, were found in the neighboring North Shore towns.

Two more Massachusetts communities are denouncing antisemitic flyers randomly distributed to people’s homes this week.

Ipswich officials said the materials were found in plastic bags, weighted down with rocks, and appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle into people’s yards.

“We are actively investigating this matter and are asking residents to assist us in identifying those who distributed these pamphlets,” said Police Chief Paul Nikas in a press release. “Hatred has no place in Ipswich, where our sense of community is one of our great strengths.”

Hamilton police issued a statement on Facebook alerting residents to the distribution of the flyers containing the “discriminatory and disrespectful message” of the neo-Nazi group.

“Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values,” police wrote.

Hamilton residents with questions about the materials should contact police at 978-468-1212.

Ipswich police ask residents who received the flyers to check their home security systems for any images that may help discover who distributed the materials.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call Ipswich Police at 978-356-4343.





Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.