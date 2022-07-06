Legendary show bear at New Hampshire theme park dies

The park, formerly known as Clark’s Trading Post, posted on Facebook that the bear, Pemigewasset Avery Clark, or Pemi, had died on June 28.

Clark’s Bears theme park in New Hampshire announced the death of their legendary 19-year-old show bear on Tuesday.

“In his 19 seasons as a show bear, Pemi entertained millions of people,” the statement read. “He was never happier than when he had an audience — large or small.”

Pemi was one of five bears which were set to perform at the park from May to October, according to the Clark’s Bears website. He is survived by his companion, Echo, as well as three other bears who reside at the park.

The statement described Pemi as 6 feet, 7 inches tall, over 500 pounds, and their “big, strong, beautiful boy.”

He was known as a “natural-born clown” who loved to be the center of attention and make people laugh, according to the Facebook post.

While he waited his turn in the show ring, he would jump up and down in his pool and splash water everywhere to turn the audience’s attention away from the performing bear and towards himself, the Facebook post said.

Pemi will be remembered for his mannerisms, Clark’s wrote, such as grabbing his feet when he was happy — especially when he liked the weather, if he had eaten a good meal, or had awoken from a nap, the statement said.









