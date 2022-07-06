Man who alleges he was assaulted by white nationalist group in Boston calls for investigation into police response

The group said they submitted a list of requests to the mayor, seeking copies of all police records and body camera footage surrounding the alleged assault that was reported Saturday afternoon in the area of Dartmouth and Stuart streets.

Charles Murrell III , a local artist and activist, and two local ministers, the Rev. Kevin Peterson and the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, said they met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury on Wednesday afternoon.

A man who says he was assaulted by members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front in Boston over Fourth of July weekend is calling for an independent investigation into what he and his advisors described as a failure by police officers to intervene and make arrests as the alleged attack was unfolding.

Advertisement

“This is what every human being that lives in our country deserves,” Murrell said during a media briefing organized by Peterson at the Bolling building following their meeting with Wu.

Murrell would not discuss how Saturday’s incident unfolded. Culpepper, the senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester and a candidate for state senate, and Peterson, founder and director of the New Democracy Coalition, said they are calling for the release of the body-worn camera footage, as well as security footage from a nearby Starbucks, because it “will be helpful in terms of clarifying ... what transpired on that day.”

“It may begin to give some clarity to whether the police were present at the moment Mr. Murrell was attacked,” Peterson said. “That’s the most important thing at the moment that we want to really clarify, and then move forward around talking in more detail about Mr. Murrell’s personal experience and beyond.”

While the group is calling for an investigation into how police responded to the alleged attack on Murrell, they are also seeking a probe into the “the failure of intelligence that allowed more than 100 white supremacists to roam through the streets of Boston on Independence Weekend without any enhanced police presence,” according to a document outlining their requests.

Advertisement

Peterson said he felt the meeting with Wu went well.

“We commend Mayor Wu for being responsive in real-time,” he said.

No one from Wu’s office attended the press briefing, and a message sent to her office for comment on the meeting was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.

Wu was quick to denounce the presence of the white supremacist group in Boston on Saturday, writing on Twitter that their “hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all the Boston stands for.” However, police had few options in responding to the event due to civil liberties protections, Wu said on Tuesday.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, head spokesman for the Boston Police Department, declined to comment Wednesday on the proposed independent investigation sought by Murrell and his advisors. He said the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing and “very active.” A day prior, Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said the perpetrators in the alleged assault will be charged, if police can identify them.

Murrell said he does not support violence against any groups or individuals.

“We are living in a state where it’s not condoned if Black Lives Matter are going out in the streets and beating people up, if my gay friends are going in the street and beating up straight people,” he said. “That is not okay in this country. That is what the concern is about.”

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.