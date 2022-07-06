Mayor Wu announces $20 million investment to expand Boston’s universal pre-K program

This funding will expand the city’s universal pre-K program by increasing seats for 3- and 4-year-olds to nearly a thousand in community-based provider settings; introduce “a new more effective financial model” for grant funding; and incorporate family child care providers into the pre-K network for the first time, Wu said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Wednesday a $20 million investment in early education aimed at expanding Boston’s universal pre-kindergarten program through Boston Public Schools and the city’s Office of Early Childhood.

“When we meet the needs of our children, we are meeting the needs of Boston’s immigrant communities and entrepreneurs, essential workers, parents communities of color, and of course, we are lifting up our youngest residents, which yields the greatest return of all,” Wu said. “But today is about recognizing our ability to do more for our littlest leaders and providing them with the foundation to grow up and transform what’s possible for our city and all of our residents.”

