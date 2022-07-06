Newton reaches agreement with Senior Center abutter

The nearly 10,000-square-foot property at 47 Walnut Place includes a two-family home owned by Giosina Germani, according to Fuller and city assessor records.

The agreement, which was announced late last month, must still be approved by the Newton City Council.

The city of Newton has reached a proposed agreement to purchase a Walnut Place property to serve as future open space for the Senior Center in Newtonville, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Germani’s family has owned the property for more than 50 years, and the proposed deal would allow her to remain in the home for the rest of her life, according to Fuller. City officials began negotiations in late 2020.

Fuller said the $1.5 million purchase will be funded using money from the city’s allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act. Once the home is vacant, the building will be removed to allow for more green space.

“We are excited to move forward with the design and construction of NewCAL which our older residents very much need as soon as possible,” Fuller said.

The city will work with the community to determine the best use of the additional land, according to Joshua Morse, Newton’s building commissioner, in a July 1 memo to Marc Laredo, a Ward 7 councilor-at-large.

Fuller is seeking to replace the existing Senior Center on Walnut Street — an aging building erected in the late 1930s to originally serve as the Newtonville Branch Library — with the Newton Center for Active Living.

The proposed $20 million project would replace the 11,000-square-foot center with a new 32,000- to 33,000-square-foot facility, officials have said.

A group of residents opposed to the city’s planned demolition of the existing building filed a Middlesex Superior Court suit in May to block the project.

The acquisition of the Walnut Place property does not change the city’s plans for the siting, size, or design of the NewCAL project, according to Morse.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.