Newton receives $340k state grant for Marty Sender Greenway

“Phase 2 will allow this heavily used section of the Blue Heron Trail to better withstand increasingly frequent flooding and provide universal access so all Newtonians can enjoy multi-seasonal recreational opportunities and beautiful views,” Fuller said.

The $340,298 grant will be used to complete the second phase of the restoration project, which includes a 3,700-foot section of the Blue Heron Trail along the Charles River in Auburndale, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

The city of Newton has received a MassTrails Grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to help with the restoration of the Marty Sender Greenway.

Sender, of Newton, died in 2000 and was a well-known broadcast journalist who worked at channels 4, 5, and 7. He was the co-host of “Evening Magazine” on WBZ-TV, and later worked for CBS News as a reporter and producer.

The section of the Blue Heron Trail named for Sender passes through Lyons Park and “The Cove,” according to Fuller. The grant will help with accessibility, safety, and environmental improvements.

Phase 1 of the project will be completed in the next few weeks, including improvements to 1,000 feet of the path and making four wooded outlooks wheelchair accessible, she said.

The project’s second phase, in addition to addressing accessibility and flooding issues, will enhance the circulation of water between the Charles River and wetlands, according to Fuller. It will also expand wildlife habitat and reestablish the “natural ebb and flow” within the floodplain behind Lyons field.

The Newton Conservators and the Solomon Foundation also pledged $10,000 each toward design and engineering costs for the greenway work, according to Fuller.

