Officials warn of tiny jellyfish that pack a strong string

The state Department of Environmental Management say clinging jellyfish have recently been found in Potter Pond in South Kingstown and Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island are warning residents about tiny jellyfish that pack a powerful sting.

The agency said adult clinging jellyfish are about the size of a dime and have an orange-brown cross mark on their transparent bodies.

Officials say their sting can be extremely painful and can lead to hospitalization.

In a video posted Friday on the DEM's Facebook page, officials advise quahoggers and others using shallow, protected waterbodies to wear boots, waders, or wetsuits for protection, and avoid aquatic vegetation like eelgrass where they tend to congregate.

If stung, officials recommend rinsing with vinegar or hot water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend seeking medical help.