Permit sought to develop former amusement park site in Foxborough

A developer wants to build a large warehouse and office building on the site of the former Family Funway on Route 1 in Foxborough.

Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions LLC applied in May for a special permit for a 224,750-square-foot building on the 30.5-acre property at 2 Washington St.

At a hearing before the Planning Board in June, neighbors expressed concern about potential traffic and noise from the project. Another hearing is scheduled for July 14.