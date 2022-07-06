fb-pixel Skip to main content
Permit sought to develop former amusement park site in Foxborough

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2022, 39 minutes ago

A developer wants to build a large warehouse and office building on the site of the former Family Funway on Route 1 in Foxborough.

Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions LLC applied in May for a special permit for a 224,750-square-foot building on the 30.5-acre property at 2 Washington St.

At a hearing before the Planning Board in June, neighbors expressed concern about potential traffic and noise from the project. Another hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Family Funway, an amusement park about a mile from Gillette Stadium, was last open in 2019.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

