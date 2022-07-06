Saugus man allegedly jumped in and out of traffic in Duxbury, tried to access cars while wielding knife, police say

According to the statement, a detective in an unmarked cruiser spotted Lewis acting erratically in the area of 2 Tremont St., also known as Route 3A.

Duxbury police in a statement identified the man as Johnny Lewis Jr. It wasn’t known if Lewis had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A 37-year-old Saugus man was arrested Tuesday in Duxbury for allegedly jumping in and out of traffic on Route 3A with a knife and trying to gain access to vehicles, and then struggling with responding officers, two of whom required treatment at an area hospital, police said.

Lewis, the statement said, was moving in and out of the traffic flow and at one point ran toward the highway and “appeared to” attempt to gain access to two vehicles stopped at the off-ramp. The detective noticed an object in Lewis’s hand that was later determined to be a knife, so backup was called, police said.

Officials said Lewis initially complied with orders to drop the knife, placing it on the hood of one of the cruisers. But then, the statement continued, he allegedly lunged for the knife, causing a “significant struggle” with officers as they tried to handcuff him.

Two officers suffered minor injuries that required treatment at an area hospital, police said. The injured officers were treated and released and have returned to active duty, the statement said. Lewis was also taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, according to the statement.

Police said Lewis was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and carrying a dangerous weapon. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.













