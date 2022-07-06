Somerville first responders praised for delivering baby

At around 11 p.m. on June 14, on Washington Street, Lt. Carmine Vivolo and Officers Courtney Reece and Dylan Lambert were flagged down by a man in a pickup truck who said his wife was in labor and was about to give birth, according to a Somerville Police press release.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, officials recounted the heroics of the first responders.

Somerville Police and Fire Departments were cited this week for coming to the rescue of a Walpole woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of the road last month.

The couple were on their way to Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge when they called the hospital for help and got disconnected. After missing the proper highway exit, the expectant mother said she felt the baby coming.

“At that time I looked over and saw Lt. Carmine Vivolo with two other officers,” the father said in a statement. “I pulled over and called out, ‘She’s in labor and baby’s coming — we won’t make it to [the] hospital.”

Lt. Vivolo made the expecting mother comfortable and assessed her, while Officer Reece called for medical help and obtained information from her husband.

The officers prepared for the imminent arrival of the baby with clean towels and clothing and Somerville Fire Department Lt. Blanca Alcaraz arrived with a baby birth box.

The baby was delivered and had her nose suctioned and umbilical cord clamped by the attending officers.

Cataldo Ambulance arrived on scene soon after and took over the medical care of the mother and baby.

According to the press release, Officer Reece heard from one of the paramedics the next day that the hospital staff said the mother and baby were doing well.

