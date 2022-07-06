St. Mary of Carmen’s Italian-American Festival kicks off July 13 in Newton

“We bring together our Nonantum community along with many of the surrounding communities to celebrate our traditions and heritage at an event attended by over 10,000 people annually,” according to the website.

The annual festival is scheduled to be held at the city’s Pellegrini Park on Hawthorn Street from July 13 to July 17, according to the organization’s website. The event includes live entertainment, rides, games, and food.

The St. Mary of Carmen Society’s Italian-American festival in Newton will celebrate its 87th year starting Wednesday, July 13.

The traditional celebration also includes a procession through Nonantum. On Sunday, July 17, starting at 2 p.m. participants will carry a statue of the Virgin Mary through the neighborhood’s streets. People affix dollar bills on the statue to help fund scholarships and community events.

There is also a candlelight procession scheduled for 10 p.m. that night to Our Lady’s Church for the annual flight of the angel ceremony.

Rides and games open each afternoon at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and start at 4 p.m. Sunday, organizers said.

For more information, visit stmaryofcarmen.org.

