State Police trainee injures leg when gun goes off

A State Police trainee accidentally fired his gun during a training exercise Wednesday morning and suffered a non-life threatening injury to his leg, the agency said.
In a statement, spokesman David Procopio provided details of the accident, which occurred at the agency’s training academy in New Braintree.
“A trainee at the State Police Academy range suffered a non-life threatening injury to his lower leg when he accidentally discharged his firearm during a training exercise this morning,” Procopio said. “He was conscious and alert, was immediately treated by Academy medical staff, and was transported to an area hospital. The incident will be investigated by our Division of Standards and Training.”
The State Police Academy is located on 780 acres in New Braintree, according to the state’s official Mass.gov website.
The website says recruits attend a 25-week “live-in academy, consisting of over ninety different courses of instruction. In addition to recruit training, the Academy hosts in-service training, training courses, and the Student Trooper program.”
The injured trainee wasn’t identified by name.
