Three small children in Manchester, N.H. left alone in running car with bag containing knife, loaded gun

The statement said police were called around 5:20 p.m. Monday to a Walmart located on Gold Street for a report of three young kids left unattended in a vehicle.

In a statement, police identified the man as Tyler Kennedy. It wasn’t clear if Kennedy had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Manchester, N.H., police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly leaving three small children in a running car that also contained a knife and a loaded gun, authorities said.

Responding officers located the children, aged 9, 1, and 8 months, in the back seat, the statement said, and the car was locked and running. Witnesses told police the kids had been alone in the car for about 20 minutes, officials said.

Soon after police arrived on scene, the statement continued, Kennedy came out of the Walmart and approached the car. Then officers learned a troubling detail.

“Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a loaded gun was also in the car,” the statement said. “It was located in a backpack that was accessible to the children. A knife was also located in the bag.”

According to the statement, Kennedy was arrested on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The statement didn’t specify the relationship between Kennedy and the children.





