‘Somebody’s not going to be OK.’ Woman attacked by coyote in Swampscott, the second such incident in weeks

She said Wednesday in a phone interview that the attack occurred as she and her sister were leaving Bertucci’s with leftovers, which she placed in the back seat of their vehicle. When Ellis got in the driver’s seat, she said, she felt a bump against her thigh and thought it was a dog or a puppy.

Authorities said Kathy Ellis, 64, of Houston, called Swampscott police at 11:25 p.m. Saturday to report the incident.

A woman visiting Massachusetts from Texas reported getting attacked by a coyote after she left a Bertucci’s restaurant in Swampscott on Saturday night, the second such attack in the North Shore community in less than a month, police said.

“I turned around and it was a coyote,” Ellis said, adding that she tossed a can of seltzer at the animal to distract it so she could shut the door. “To be that bold and brazen, to come right into the car, that’s frightening for people who have kids.”

Ellis, Swampscott police said in a statement, told officers she was leaving the Bertucci’s located on Paradise Road around 10 p.m. when the attack occurred. She realized when she and her sister got home that her skin had been punctured.

“The caller was advised to seek medical attention at MGH Salem Emergency Department or to at least seek medical treatment at an urgent care in the morning,” the statement said, adding that the following day when police called to check on her, Ellis “reported that she was feeling OK and had an appointment later in the day to go to Lahey Clinic. ... The Swampscott Animal Control Officer is monitoring this incident.”

Saturday’s attack comes after a coyote bit a man on Paradise Road in Swampscott on the morning of June 13.

In that case, the victim was attacked around 6:40 a.m. near the Santander Bank located on the road, police have said previously.

He’d been chatting on his phone when the animal pounced, biting him in the calf and shin area before he managed to grab a wooden pole from his truck to shoo it away, police said at the time.

“Luckily, it’s only been two adults” attacked so far, Ellis said Wednesday. “That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t happen to a child.”

She noted that people have apparently been feeding the coyotes, which officials advise against doing. Ellis said she decided to share her story to inform the public of the danger presented by the animals.

Otherwise, she said, someday after an attack “somebody’s not going to be OK.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.