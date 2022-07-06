Senator Bernie Sanders endorses in Vermont’s Democratic primary

WASHINGTON—Senator Bernie Sanders waded into his home state’s at-large congressional race on Wednesday, announcing he will endorse Vermont state Senator Becca Balint, who he described as a progressive willing to challenge the status quo.

The race is for Vermont’s sole congressional seat, currently occupied by Representative Peter Welch, a progressive Democrat who announced late last year that he is running for the Senate to replace Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who is retiring. The primary election will be held Aug. 9.

“Becca Balint does the work. In Becca’s years as a state senator, she has been a voice for rural Vermonters and proved again and again that she is a champion for the working class,” said Sanders in the endorsement statement, which was obtained exclusively by The Boston Globe. “Becca understands that if we are going to combat the existential threat of climate change, establish universal health care and mental health care for all, create good paying jobs in Vermont and protect American democracy, we need leaders who have the courage to challenge the status quo. Becca has that courage.”