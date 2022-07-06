State officials are pondering reducing COVID-19 reporting frequency to weekly

Brown explained that when the pandemic began more than two years ago, daily reporting was necessary because officials “were trying to make everybody aware of what was happening” and the need to take measures such as social distancing and wearing masks. “We needed to show them, ‘Here’s what’s happening,’ on a granular level every single day,” she said.

Officials are engaged in internal discussions and giving “serious consideration” to reducing the reporting from five days a week to once a week, said Dr. Catherine Brown, state epidemiologist at the Department of Public Health.

State officials say they are considering reducing the frequency of reporting of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and other data, numbers that have been closely followed by many Massachusetts residents during the pandemic.

Now, however, “We’re in a different time. We’re 2 1/2 years later. We have the pharmaceutical tools. We have preventive tools,” such as testing, vaccines, antivirals, and monoclonal antibody treatments. And daily numbers aren’t going to affect the recommendations for people to use them, she said.

“Those tools are not changing on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “Things do not change rapidly enough now with COVID that the public health recommendations are going to change from Wednesday to Thursday.”

The release of data weekly will still allow people to keep track of trends over time and take steps, if necessary, to protect themselves, she also said.

“Looking at the data week over week is the best way to do that because you can see the trend over time. If you look at a single day of data, it doesn’t actually tell you very much,” she said, calling trend data “more accurate and actionable right now.”

She said officials had been watching carefully what other jurisdictions have been doing in terms of reporting frequency and “also thinking about what makes sense for Massachusetts.” As of Tuesday, at least 26 states had moved to weekly reporting, including Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont, she said.

The change in frequency would apply to the state’s coronavirus dashboard and daily vaccination reports, which are posted on the Web every weekday. (The state last July reduced the reporting frequency to five days a week from seven days a week.)

The state would still be collecting daily data, just not publishing it, she said. She also said if the pandemic situation worsens, the state could switch back to more frequent reporting.

Brown did not give a date that the decision would be made on whether to reduce the reporting frequency. “We’re still talking about it,” she said.

Some experts have expressed concern that less-frequent reporting of COVID-19 data could lead to a blind spot if the pandemic makes a comeback.

But Brown said, “Because we’re maintaining the ability to monitor trends, we would not be caught by surprise.” She said officials would “still be monitoring those trends really carefully.”









