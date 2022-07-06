fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Media contribute to the obstacles ‘outsider’ candidates face

Updated July 6, 2022, 19 minutes ago
State Senator and Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sonia Chang-Diaz announced on June 23 that she would leave her name on the primary ballot but no longer actively campaign, switching her focus to a slate of candidates she hopes to help. She made the announcement outside the Nurtury Learning Lab on Bickford Street in Boston.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In her June 30 article (“Mass. elections stacked against the outsiders,” Page A1), Emma Platoff cites observers and stakeholders bemoaning the obstacles outsider candidates face in Massachusetts elections.

As Sonia Chang-Díaz, who dropped out of the governor’s race last month, would make appearances, I would hear the news reports (not just by the Globe) and, at the end of the reports, there would be a statement about how Maura Healey — now the frontrunner — hadn’t entered the race yet, or hadn’t indicated whether she was entering the race or not. The presumption was that it was Healey’s race to lose, not that it was any other candidate’s race to win. I think that contributes to making it harder for so-called outsiders to win or get a foothold.

Erica Dakin Voolich

Somerville

