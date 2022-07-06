Media contribute to the obstacles ‘outsider’ candidates face

In her June 30 article (“Mass. elections stacked against the outsiders,” Page A1), Emma Platoff cites observers and stakeholders bemoaning the obstacles outsider candidates face in Massachusetts elections.

As Sonia Chang-Díaz, who dropped out of the governor’s race last month, would make appearances, I would hear the news reports (not just by the Globe) and, at the end of the reports, there would be a statement about how Maura Healey — now the frontrunner — hadn’t entered the race yet, or hadn’t indicated whether she was entering the race or not. The presumption was that it was Healey’s race to lose, not that it was any other candidate’s race to win. I think that contributes to making it harder for so-called outsiders to win or get a foothold.