AP source: Heat, Caleb Martin agree on 3-year, $20.4M deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the acquisition of French center Rudy Gobert at a news conference in Minneapolis, when the trade that they agreed to make with the Utah Jazz last week could finally become official. It took four players, five first-round picks — including one made last month — and the option of swapping another pick to get Gobert to Minnesota, and the Timberwolves still feel like they got the better of the deal. “We think that he fits perfectly inside of what we already do,’’ coach Chris Finch said. Also now signed: Bradley Beal’s new deal with Washington, a five-year contract worth $251 million for the Wizards’ franchise player … NBA Summer League starts Thursday in Las Vegas, with Paolo Banchero — the now-former Duke star forward who was the No. 1 overall pick last month’s draft — set to play in the opening game when the Orlando Magic take on No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets in the first contest of the 11-day showcase … Zion Williamson officially signed a $193 million, five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans — a deal which could be worth up to $231 million … Free agent forward Nicolas Batum re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Joining him is free-agent forward Amir Coffey , who hit career highs last season when he was a regular in the rotation … Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9. It’s the second straight year that the video game will feature a WNBA athlete on one of its covers; Candace Parker was on it last year.

Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him three more years as a reward. Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday, one that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years, a person with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Heat had not yet announced the signing of the deal. Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories. He averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games with the Heat, shooting 51 percent from the floor. The Heat were 8-4 in games Martin started this past season, when Miami finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and made the East finals.

Cycling

Australian Clarke wins fifth stage

Australian rider Simon Clarke won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Tour de France while Wout van Aert clung onto the leader’s yellow jersey despite coming off his bike in Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. The big winner though was Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar, who kick-started his bid to win a third straight Tour with a sensational ride over the cobbles to slash the gap to Van Aert to 19 seconds on a day where several of his rivals lost time. American cyclist Neilson Powless just missed out on a podium finish but moved into second in the overall standings, 13 seconds behind Van Aert and just one second ahead of Boasson Hagen.

Auto racing

Gragson punished for crash

NASCAR penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” … Jüri Vips remains part of the Red Bull young driver program after he was dropped as the reserve driver for its Formula One team for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream. The Red Bull F1 team confirmed that the Estonian remains part of the junior driver program, which develops young talent. Vips continued to race in Formula Two with the Hitech team last week after being dropped from the test and reserve driver role for Red Bull in F1.

Colleges

$917 million spent on NIL

After the first year of college sports’ name, image and likeness era, football and men’s basketball still claim the throne for the number of deals and average compensation, and social media remains the most popular way to get that NIL money. The total amount spent was about $917 million, NIL platform Opendorse estimated. An average football deal comes out to nearly $3,400 on two platforms. And while softball and women’s basketball generally landed in the top five overall, when you subtract football, women’s sports are getting more deals than men’s sports, Opendorse said. Female gymnasts make big bucks, too: about $7,000 on average per deal, according to NIL platform INFLCR.

Miscellany

WooSox fall to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Worcester Red Sox, 4-2, at Polar Park. Jake Bauers gave RailRiders the lead with a two-run double in the seventh inning which proved to be the difference-maker. Worcester scored in the second and fifth innings on solo home runs by Christin Stewart and Jeter Downs respectively in Triple A baseball . . . Tyler Dearden celebrated his birthday with a 2-for-3 night, including a home run and three RBI to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 12-5 victory over the host Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Double A … American midfielder Tyler Adams joined English Premier League men’s soccer team Leeds in a move which reunites him with coach Jesse Marsch. Adams signed a five-year contract, with a reported fee of $23.8 million. He played under Marsch in Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls and then in Germany with Leipzig. Marsch was fired as Leipzig coach last year and went on to join Leeds, who escaped relegation on the last day of the EPL season … A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti, authorities said. Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti, Haiti’s National Police said. He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.