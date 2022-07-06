fb-pixel Skip to main content
WNBA

Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife, says he’s working to get her home

By Associated PressUpdated July 6, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing on Friday.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

