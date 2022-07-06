Brayan Bello, set to make his MLB debut, is really good. Just don’t call him the next Pedro.

Still, some measure of caution is in order as the 23-year-old (who will wear No. 66) prepares for his big league debut on Wednesday night.

Bello’s combination of pitches — a mid- to high-90s sinker that is his primary pitch (roughly 35 percent usage), a four-seam fastball that tops out at 99 miles per hour, a hard, 89-90-m.p.h. changeup that dives at the ankles of righthanded batters, and a slider that shows above-average potential even as it remains inconsistent — is often described as electric.

Brayan Bello is the most anticipated Red Sox pitcher to make his debut since Eduardo Rodriguez (2015) and Clay Buchholz (2007).

“The reports are, ‘This kid is really good,’ ” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I know we get excited about the players, especially in this region, it seems like. They put these kids way up there. Let’s chill [Wednesday] and let him enjoy it.”

Brayan Bello is getting the nod for the start on Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Because Bello is young and physically unimposing (6 feet 1 inch, 185 pounds), throws hard, and is from the Dominican Republic and in the Red Sox organization, he gets asked often about the influence of Pedro Martinez and potential similarities to the Hall of Famer.

And while Bello has benefited at times from the tutelage of Martinez, a pitcher whom he holds in enormously high regard, comparisons to the legendary Red Sox are unfair.

By the time Martinez was Bello’s age, he was in his fourth big league season and second in a rotation, already bordering on All-Star status. Bello, meanwhile, is hoping to make a first big league mark on Wednesday — with the likelihood that he’ll return to Triple A after the game, with Chris Sale on the cusp of returning to the Red Sox rotation.

“The next Pedro is an unfair tag. [Pedro is] one in a billion,” said Worcester pitching coach Paul Abbott. “I tell him a lot, I don’t want you to be the next Pedro. I want you to be the next Bello.”

The two have some similarities in their entry into pro ball. Both were overlooked because of their slight builds. Martinez got a four-figure bonus from the Dodgers as a 16-year-old. Bello went unsigned for two years after reaching eligibility before signing for less than $30,000 with the Red Sox on July 2, 2017 — a long path that the righthander treated as “a challenge” that he’s now met.

Moreover, Bello possesses a dazzling ability to own the stage on the mound. There is an element of showmanship to his rapid-fire approach, in which he takes almost no time between pitches and remains in a attack mode. He has emerged as an unflappable competitor, typically dominating this year but proving adept at turning the page in those instances in which he has struggled.

“His demeanor is special — like nobody I’ve seen,” said Abbott.

Yet his mix is very different from that of Martinez. Martinez excelled with a mid- to high-90s four-seam fastball that exploded at the top of the zone, complemented by a Bugs Bunny changeup that looked like a fastball out of the hand only to deploy a parachute that not only gave it 12-15 m.p.h. separation from his fastball but also an incomprehensible amount of movement down and to his arm side. His breaking ball was a curve that swept from the letters to the ground.

Pedro Martinez, shown in 1993 with the Dodgers, had four major-league seasons under his belt by the time he was 23. Stephen Dunn

Prior to this year, Bello’s four-seamer didn’t miss bats, and it played below its velocity. But the introduction of the sinker — a heavy pitch that drops like a stone on the inner third of the plate — created enough guesswork to leave hitters taking defensive swings at the bottom of the zone, a bat-breaker that is now his primary pitch and that has left hitters a tick late when he elevates his four-seamer.

His changeup is his secondary pitch, but it’s a power changeup with sharp movement — often 88-90 m.p.h., more in the mold of Luis Castillo or Josh Beckett than Martinez. Its movement is very similar to that of his sinker, with deception created not through its action but instead the velocity separation of the pitches.

Meanwhile, Bello’s breaking ball is a slider that shows promise but remains a work in progress. He adjusted his grip on the pitch just two starts ago in an effort to create more cross-plate sweep and the returns have been impressive — with the fact that he is tinkering serving as evidence of his impressive aptitude as well as his need for refinement.

To whom does that combination compare? It doesn’t matter. As of Wednesday, Bello is a big leaguer, ready to start defining his own career.

“I think he’s really good. I really do,” said WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman. “I’m just not ready to label him the next coming of somebody. It’s like, ‘No, he’s his own really good pitcher.’ ”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.