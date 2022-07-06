Bruins confident Patrice Bergeron will return, and other takeaways from Don Sweeney and Cam Neely ahead of NHL Draft

MONTREAL — Though they arrived here with no official word from Patrice Bergeron, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely both said in advance of Thursday’s draft that they are encouraged that Bergeron will return for a 19th season.

“He went through the elbow procedure for a reason, I think,” Neely said, referring to the tendon repair from which Bergeron is recovering. The captain is on track for training camp, provided he signs a contract and comes back.

“I’m starting to feel a little bit more confident that he’s leaning in the direction we want him to lean into,” Neely said. “As I told him a while ago, I said, once it’s over, it’s over. Believe me. You want to play again at some point. But I also said that not many athletes get to choose when they hang ‘em up. There’s something to be said for that. You know, if he didn’t have the year he had last year, I might feel differently. The year he had, I don’t see any reason you want to pack it in.”