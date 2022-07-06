Difficult debut for Brayan Bello as Red Sox fall to Rays

The Sox are now 0-8 in series against AL East opponents despite their 45-37 record which puts them at a tie for the first wild-card spot with Tampa Bay.

The Sox had little punch in their series finale Wednesday, totaling just six hits and leaving 13 men on base.

Sox pitchers, meanwhile, walked nine batters and allowed 10 hits.

Observations from the game:

Bello’s first pitch of his big league career was a 96 mile-per-hour sinker to Rays’ leadoff man Josh Lowe that caught the outer half of the plate.

His first out came on the next pitch of that at-bat when Bello flashed his changeup — a plus pitch of his — getting Lowe to fly out to center field. The evening, though, quickly spiraled for the Sox top pitching prospect.

On an 0-1 pitch to Yandy Díaz, Bello went to his slider but it missed on the outer edge of the plate. Bello then tried to double up on the slider, but hung it middle-in, allowing Díaz to get his hands out in front, clobbering a line drive double off the Green Monster in left field.

The next batter was Wander Franco, who jumped all over a 97-m.p.h. sinker at the top of the zone for an RBI single, putting the Sox in a 1-0 hole. Bello got out of the inning with an inning-ending double play. Nevertheless, the Rays figured him out quickly, leading to his four runs (all earned) on six hits. Bello also walked three batters.

Bello had just six swings and misses out of his 79 pitches thrown The Rays turned him into a two-pitch pitcher, neutralizing his slider — a pitch he mixed into his repertoire in the minors last year — forcing Bello to rely heavily on his sinker and changeup.

The adjustments will come with time, and you saw flashes of what made him brilliant in the minors on a couple of instances Wednesday.

For example, Franco was aggressive early in the count during his first at-bat, swinging at that first-pitch sinker for his RBI single up the middle. So, catcher Christian Vázquez and Bello took that into account, starting off Franco with a changeup, getting him to whiff on the pitch. Bello went back to his changeup on a 2-1 pitch for a called strike, showing the capability of throwing that pitch in somewhat of a hitter’s count before getting Franco to swing through the power sinker for the third strike.

Still, the adjustments were too large to overcome and Bello will learn quickly that in order to be effective at the big league level, he won’t be able to blow it by hitters without any of his other pitches working.

After getting a strike on a slider against Randy Arozarena, Bello went up with the 97-m.p.h. sinker and Arozarena was all over it, drilling the pitch into the left-center field gap.

▪ J.D. Martinez continues not to look like his usual self at the plate. His at-bat in the sixth inning was a testament to that. Martinez was late on his swing, chasing two Corey Kluber cutters off the plate. Later in the at-bat, he chased a curveball beneath the zone. Martinez came into the game hitting just .219 in his last 18 games. He has not homered since June 14. Xander Bogaerts also has been struggling, entering the evening hitting .188 in his last nine games. Both Martinez and Bogaerts were 0 for 3 against Kluber, each striking out once.

▪ The middle of the Sox’ bullpen continues to have its struggles. With two outs in the seventh, Hirokazu Sawamura yielded a two-out walk. He would go on to allow a Lowe double and walk in a run. He had four walks, all of which came with two outs. Sawamura threw 37 pitches, just 15 landed for strikes.









