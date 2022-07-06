Game 82: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

It’s Brayan Bello day!
Yes, the Red Sox lost to the Rays Tuesday night 8-4 in a slog of a game that lasted 3:39 and felt even longer, but all eyes will be on Bello Wednesday night.
The most anticipated Red Sox prospect in years will make his major league debut after going 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester this season.
The Sox will be looking to take the rubber match of the series against Tampa Bay before the Yankees come to Fenway for a four-game series.
Here is a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
RAYS (44-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA)
RED SOX (45-36): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (major league debut)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Bello: Has not faced any Tampa Bay batters
Red Sox vs. Kluber: Xander Bogaerts 5-20, Jackie Bradley Jr. 6-18, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 1-6, J.D. Martinez 9-31, Kevin Plawecki 2-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 1-6, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-8
Stat of the day: Jarren Duran has reached base safely in 19 of his 36 plate appearances leading off an inning this season (.469 AVG, 15-for-32, 4 walks).
Notes: Bello has recorded 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season. He was 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA in nine games for Triple-A Worcester. … Kluber has a 3-5 record and 4.63 ERA in 11 starts against the Red Sox. He allowed 11 hits and four runs in a five-inning start on April 22, a 4-3 Boston win. … Duran is batting .419 with five extra base hits in his last seven games. He is 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts this season. … Story leads the Sox in RBI (54) and stolen bases (10-for-10), and ranks second in home runs (14). … Martinez and Devers are tied for the team lead in doubles (27).
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.