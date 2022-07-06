Game 82: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The most anticipated Red Sox prospect in years will make his major league debut after going 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester this season.

Yes, the Red Sox lost to the Rays Tuesday night 8-4 in a slog of a game that lasted 3:39 and felt even longer, but all eyes will be on Bello Wednesday night.

The Sox will be looking to take the rubber match of the series against Tampa Bay before the Yankees come to Fenway for a four-game series.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RAYS (44-37): TBA

Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA)

RED SOX (45-36): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (major league debut)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Bello: Has not faced any Tampa Bay batters

Red Sox vs. Kluber: Xander Bogaerts 5-20, Jackie Bradley Jr. 6-18, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 1-6, J.D. Martinez 9-31, Kevin Plawecki 2-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 1-6, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-8

Stat of the day: Jarren Duran has reached base safely in 19 of his 36 plate appearances leading off an inning this season (.469 AVG, 15-for-32, 4 walks).

Notes: Bello has recorded 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season. He was 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA in nine games for Triple-A Worcester. … Kluber has a 3-5 record and 4.63 ERA in 11 starts against the Red Sox. He allowed 11 hits and four runs in a five-inning start on April 22, a 4-3 Boston win. … Duran is batting .419 with five extra base hits in his last seven games. He is 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts this season. … Story leads the Sox in RBI (54) and stolen bases (10-for-10), and ranks second in home runs (14). … Martinez and Devers are tied for the team lead in doubles (27).

