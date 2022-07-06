In perhaps his last rehab hurdle, Chris Sale throws hard but control is spotty in short start at Worcester

Sale, in the fourth start of his rehab assignment, showed good pitch life over 3⅔ innings but struggled to remain in the strike zone, allowing one run on three hits (all weakly hit singles), walking five and striking out five. He proved visibly frustrated at times with his inability to locate his pitches.

WORCESTER — Wednesday was supposed to represent a final step for Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale, a rehab start in Triple A Worcester that would serve as the last hurdle before his return to the big leagues. But the 33-year-old’s performance did not necessarily offer evidence of a pitcher whose next step should be in the big leagues.

The lefthander made a statement with his first pitch of the outing, firing a 97-miles-per-hour fastball past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leadoff man Tim Locastro for a swing and miss. By and large, he settled into working at 93-95 m.p.h. while mixing in a mid-80s changeup and high-70s slider, though he did reach back for 96 m.p.h. in his final inning of work.

His control, however, proved spotty, as Sale walked a pair in the first and one more in each of his next three innings of work. Most notably, after he permitted all three of his hits in the fourth inning — two infield singles and one soft opposite-field single — he issued a bases-loaded free pass to No. 9 hitter David Freitas to force in a run in the fourth — the final batter of the night for Sale.

The lefthander threw 42 of his 72 pitches (58 percent) for strikes while mixing a 91-97-m.p.h. fastball that averaged 94, a slider that proved inconsistent, and a changeup.

Sale elicited swings-and-misses on 14 of his 72 pitches, with six coming on fastballs, five on sliders, and three on changeups. His command wavered on all three offerings, with a visibly frustrated Sale punching his glove at times after missing the strike zone.

It remains to be seen whether the Sox will deem the up-and-down outing — one in which Sale’s stuff proved impressive but his command did not look major league-ready — sufficient to serve as a stepping stone back into their rotation next week.

Even so, the fact Sale appeared healthy and not far from a return coupled with the big league debut of righthander Brayan Bello generated considerable excitement around Polar Park and the WooSox.

“It’s pretty unique,” said Worcester manager Chad Tracy. “I’ve never experienced the double excitement like that.”

“It’s kind of conflicting. I’ve have to focus on one of the best pitchers in baseball but my mind is on a guy that’s making his debut,” said WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott, who envisioned an atypical number of between-innings sprints into the clubhouse to watch Bello’s outing against the Rays. “For the organization, it’s a proud moment across the board.”

Sale — sidelined for all of 2020 and three-quarters of 2021 by Tommy John surgery — missed his third straight Opening Day as a result of a stress fracture in his right ribcage he suffered in late February. His return was slowed further by a personal medical situation he described as related to his family’s medical history.

Yet once he did return to the mound, Sale moved relatively quickly from the Florida Complex League (two starts) to an outing last week for Double A Portland leading into Wednesday’s outing with the WooSox. Now, the Sox and Sale will decide whether his next appearance will be in the minors or if he’s ready to jump back on the mound to pitch against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.