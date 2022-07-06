Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela selected to play in All-Star Futures Game

Super-utility prospect Ceddanne Rafaela entered pro ball in obscurity when the Red Sox signed him to a $10,000 bonus out of Curaçao in 2017. Now the 21-year-old will step into a prospect spotlight.

Rafaela was one of eight players announced as participants in the Futures Game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium during All-Star Weekend. The rest of the team will be announced on Thursday.

Rafaela’s emergence as one of the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox system traces to a pair of developments that altered his path in 2021. A versatile, 5-foot-8-inch infielder to that point, Rafaela added outfield duties to his profile and immediately showed elite defense in center on top of his above-average glove at shortstop, second base, and third.