Yankees owner says Aaron Judge contract talks will come after season

Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half.

“Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.”

Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.

Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on injured list

Cubs righthander Kyle Hendricks has been placed on the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in Chicago’s 8-3 victory over the Brewers. He threw 69 pitches and his velocity was lower than usual.

Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season.

Bruce Meyer promoted by MLBPA

Bruce Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association after leading the union’s negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March.

Meyer’s title is unusual for the union. Since Marvin Miller was hired as executive director in 1966, the only previous person to hold the deputy title was Tony Clark. He was promoted to the role from director of player services in July 2013 after union head Michael Weiner was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Clark took over following Weiner’s death that November.

The 61-year-old Meyer is a longtime sports law attorney and litigator. He spent 30 years at Weil, Gotshal & Manges before joining the NHL Players Association in 2016 as senior director of collective bargaining, policy and legal.

Miguel Cabrera paces Tigers in finale of four-game sweep of Guardians

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his three RBI-day to help the Tigers beat the Guardians, 8-2, Wednesday in Detroit, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015… Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Twins …Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied past the Athletics, 2-1, to snap a five-game losing streak … P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Brewers.