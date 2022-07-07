10 memorable James Caan performances to stream

Brian’s Song 1971 The made-for-television movie that brought Caan stardom. He plays Chicago Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, who died at 26 of cancer. The performance draws on his own background, playing football at Michigan State. Available on Apple TV , Amazon Prime , and other streaming services.

El Dorado 1966 Caan is third-billed in this agreeably autumnal Howard Hawks western. Top billing goes to John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, so he’s in good company. Caan’s character, Mississippi, uses a knife instead of a gun. Go figure. Available on Amazon Prime , YouTube , or other streaming services.

Advertisement

The Godfather 1972 Playing Sonny Corleone, the oldest, wildest, and sexiest of Don Vito’s sons, brought Caan his one Oscar nomination, for best supporting actor. It also earned him an indelible place in Hollywood history and the larger culture. Available on Paramount+, Apple TV, and other streaming services.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Freebie and the Bean 1974 Caan and Alan Arkin play a pair of San Francisco police detectives. The movie is as much buddy picture as action comedy — and the action is very slam-bang. Available on Google Play, Apple TV, and other streaming services.

Funny Lady 1975 Caan costars with Barbra Streisand in this sequel to “Funny Lady.” He has fun playing her love interest, Broadway impresario Billy Rose. It’s not every actor who can stand up to Streisand. Caan does. Available on Amazon, Vudu, and other streaming services.

Thief 1981 Writer-director Michael Mann made his feature film debut with this existential thriller. Caan brings just the right sense of gravity to the part of an ex-con seeking to make one last score. Available on Roku, Vudu, and other streaming services.

Gardens of Stone Reunited with “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola, Caan plays a grizzled Army sergeant, taking a young D.B. Sweeney under his wing as the Vietnam War rages 9,000 miles away. Available on Amazon, Apple TV, or other streaming services.

Advertisement

Misery 1990 It’s remembered as a Kathy Bates vehicle, and rightly so. She won a deserved best actress Oscar. But Caan provides expert support as the best-selling novelist she makes her prisoner. Available on Fubo, Showtime, and other streaming services.

Bottle Rocket 1996 Caan goes uncredited in Wes Anderson’s debut feature, but he plays a key role. His Mr. Henry is a larger-than-life criminal who brings the film’s young heroes back to down earth — with a thud. Available on HBO Max, Amazon, and other streaming services.

Elf 2003 Caan had played a few dads and he’d made some comedies. But he’d never played a dad quite like Walter Hobbs or made a comedy quite like this one (thank you, Will Ferrell). Available on HBO Max, Apple TV, YouTube, and other streaming services.













Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.