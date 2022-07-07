Author readings around Boston July 10-16

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Conner Habib (“Hawk Mountain”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay in person at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Colleen McKeegan (“The Wild One”) reads at 5 p.m. at Willowbend Country Club at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop.
MONDAY
Keith Gessen (“Raising Raffi: The First Five Years”) is in conversation with Kara Baskin in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Amy Pershing (“Murder Is No Picnic”) and Maddie Day (“Murder at the Lobstah Shack”) read in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
TUESDAY
EV Knight (“Three Days in the Pink Tower”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Alexis Schaitkin (“Elsewhere”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michael V. Pregot (“Sea Captains of Cape Cod: Each Town’s Contribution to Maritime History”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY
John Vercher (“After the Lights Go Out”) is in conversation with Ted Flanagan in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Mark Leibovich (“Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
Billy O’Callaghan (“Life Sentences”) is in conversation with Simon Van Booy in person at 6:30 at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Rage Hezekiah (“Stray Harbor”), syan jay (“Bury Me in Thunder”), and Stevie Subrizi read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gabrielle Zevin (“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Edward E. Alessi (“Papa: The Story of an Italian Immigrant and His Family”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Bill Griffeth (“Strangers No More: A Sequel to The Stranger in My Genes”) is in conversation with Libby Copeland at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets are $45 for admission and include a copy of the book) . . . Paul Tremblay (“The Pallbearers Club”) is in conversation with Bracken MacLeod at 7 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Co. at an event hosted by Copper Dog Books . . . E. Lockhart (“Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars”) reads at 6 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Sandwich Public Library and Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Morgan Talty (“Night of the Living Rez: Stories”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.