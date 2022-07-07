‘Hawk Mountain’: a tale of a former bully and victim

“It’s a place where you can see woods and water and mountains,” Habib said. “There’s a way in which people can feel the most beautiful things are on offer, or you can feel enclosed, you can feel trapped by the border of the water and surrounded by the sentinel of the trees, the challenge of the mountains.”

Conner Habib resides in Dublin now, but he lived in Western Massachusetts long enough that he still has a 413 area code. He set “ Hawk Mountain ” (Norton), his debut novel, in New England because of the landscape, especially along the coast.

In “Hawk Mountain,” which began as a short story some 15 years ago, Habib blends horror, violence, and a piercing tenderness in a tale about two men, a former high school bully and victim, and what happens when they meet again years later. “I certainly encountered bullying in high school. And I also probably wasn’t a very nice person myself,” said Habib. “What is it about schools that make them such pressure cookers for so many different kinds of terrible interactions?”

The formerly bullied man has grown to be a teacher and parent, who dreads sending his son to first grade. That child, too, gets a voice in Habib’s novel. “I think I have a really intense and vivid memory of childhood,” he said. “You don’t quite understand the world or yourself. We all gradually become aware of the violence of the world that’s around us — no matter how much we’re shielded, it happens.”

Habib, who grew up gay as the AIDS crisis raged, sets the men’s high school years during that era, when homophobia reigned. “We can’t hide from what we want,” he said. “Desire always finds a way. But it finds crooked and difficult and very troubling ways sometimes, if the thoughts we’re having are thoughts we’re told we’re not supposed to have.”

Conner Habib will read in person at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Porter Square Books.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.