Local bestsellers for the week ended July 3

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

5. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead

6. Lapvona Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

7. Hatchet Island Paul Doiron Minotaur Books

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

9. The House Across the Lake Riley Sager Dutton

10. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

5. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

6. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle Jody Rosen Crown

10. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays Barry Lopez Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney Picador

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

10. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

3. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

4. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

9. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America Elizabeth Letts Ballantine

10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 3. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.