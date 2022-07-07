Louis C.K. made a Boston movie set in Maine — who’s it for?

Jeff and his uncle recall that they were rowdy adolescents loitering in Harvard Square when they ran into “a bunch of fat chicks.” Taunting them, Jeff grabbed one of the women’s backpacks and hopped on the back of a Boston Globe delivery truck, yelling, “Extra, extra, read all about it, four fat Harvard girls lose book bag!” The story ends with Jeff tumbling from the truck and injuring himself on Storrow Drive.

Partway through Louis C.K.’s scattered new movie, “Fourth of July,” Jeff (Joe List) regales a stranger with a supposedly amusing anecdote involving The Boston Globe. Attending the movie’s New York City premiere as a correspondent for this newspaper, my ears perked up. Then I heard the rest.

Despite taking place mostly in Maine, “Fourth of July” is a Boston movie. C.K., who went to Newton North High School, co-wrote the screenplay with List, a comedian with Boston roots, and the pair filled the movie with local references and actors, even using a Boston casting agent to help find talent.

“Fourth of July” is also the first movie C.K. has made since five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the release of the comedian’s movie “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled amid the allegations. He eventually admitted to his past actions in a statement, conceding, “These stories are true,” and going on to say, “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.” He then retreated from the public eye — for all of nine months.

By August 2018, C.K. was back, performing at the Comedy Cellar in New York. He continued to show up on the stand-up comedy circuit, and his recording “Sincerely Louis C.K.” won a Grammy this year.

“I Love You, Daddy,” which C.K. directed and starred in, never received a release. It follows a TV writer (played by C.K.) who reveres a Woody Allen-type film director (John Malkovich) despite accusations that the director molested a child. C.K. idolized Allen. It is almost poetic that in the years since C.K. directed “I Love You, Daddy” his oeuvre has become associated with Allen’s in ways he probably couldn’t have anticipated.

I recalled the saga of “I Love You, Daddy” on my way to the sold-out premiere of “Fourth of July” at the Beacon Theater in New York on June 30. (A special Boston showing occurred the night after; the film will open in several theaters across the state next week.) Because of the premiere’s Upper West Side location — and with some ticket prices topping $100 — I approached the marquee expecting to find a throng of upscale baby boomers, a last bastion of Allen’s Manhattan. Boy, was I wrong. Amassed before the cinema was a crowd of millennials, people who looked like me and my friends.

C.K. introduced the movie by declaring we were its first audience; he had declined to host any test screenings. The house applauded. Alarm bells rang in my head.

But once “Fourth of July” began, I immediately recognized it as run-of-the-mill indie fare: a pseudo-mumblecore film shot on a shoestring budget about a neurotic white guy. I’d seen this type of movie dozens of times before.

Robert Kelly on the set of "Fourth of July." Circus King

At the center of almost every scene is List, a stand-up comedian and real-life buddy of C.K. As the movie’s hero, Jeff is a perennially anxious musician whose marriage to Beth (List’s real-life partner Sarah Tollemache) is a bright spot in his life. Tension emerges when Beth expresses regret that the couple never had children and blames it on Jeff’s fear of fatherhood. The discussion occurs days before Jeff’s annual Fourth of July family gathering in Maine, and he pledges to Beth, who stays behind, that he will use the trip to confront his residual mommy and daddy issues and return ready for a baby.

Joe List and Sarah Tollemache in "Fourth of July." Circus King

Had the movie remained in Beth’s charming company, it might have had a fighting chance — List is at his best when bantering with Tollemache. Instead (warning: spoilers ahead), the majority of the story unspools at the Maine cabin where Jeff’s parents (Paula Plum and Robert Walsh) are hosting a mob of Boston relatives. As a crew, they toss around sexist, racist, and homophobic remarks like whiffle balls.

A meek jazz pianist, Jeff is a misfit among the clan, and the frequent butt of their jokes. Cousins, uncles, and aunts displaying varying degrees of inebriation mock him, reject his music, and can’t seem to accept that he quit drinking. At one point, the particularly repugnant Uncle Kevin (Nick Di Paolo) abruptly punches Jeff in the crotch and then pulls down his pants, goading Jeff to yelp, “sex crime!” The audience, aligned with the city schlemiel, is invited to cringe in sympathy.

Far cringier, though, is that C.K. casts himself as Jeff’s therapist. Not since Hannibal Lecter has there been someone less fit to oversee a safe space.

Contributing to the weirdness is that Jeff’s family is exactly the sort who would ridicule the #MeToo movement and defend “canceled” men. If the topic of C.K. were to come up at their dinner table, I’m sure they would wave off his misconduct as women overreacting.

But another objective comes into focus near the end of the movie, once Jeff finally gets up the nerve to tell his family off. After the audience whoops with glee at Jeff’s outburst, C.K. opts to turn the tables, encouraging us to empathize with Jeff’s folks instead. As the director, C.K. coats the screen in a despairing green hue and transitions to a handheld camera to telegraph the parents’ pain as they reel from their visiting son’s barbed words.

Paula Plum and Robert Walsh in "Fourth of July." Circus King

There’s a whiff of moralizing to this decision. Perhaps this note of rebuke is C.K.’s way of responding to his own public condemnation, as if he were saying to audiences, “Look, people who make mistakes deserve a little care, too.”

A similar idea came up at the question and answer session, during which 13 cast members sat in a semicircle onstage. At one point, as the team discussed the ability to “disappear” into roles, List remarked drolly into the microphone, “Louie’s disappeared before.” A brief silence preceded a huge cheer, followed by C.K. chiming in to proclaim, “We’re back, baby!” The discussion moderator added, “You can’t keep him down!”

There is an argument to be made for granting Jeff’s folks a little compassion. Families can be messy. Movies can be messy, too. Yet more than anything else, I left thinking that while the nasty family of “Fourth of July” may deserve a modicum of mercy, the viewers enduring this movie deserve a whole lot more.



