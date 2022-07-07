In movies, Leonard Cohen’s music is now a mood, for better or worse

Dylan changed pop songwriting, and he redefined who could be a singer of songs. One of the beneficiaries of Dylan’s revolutionary acts was Leonard Cohen, a Canadian poet and novelist who was compelled by the times and his muses, and no doubt by example of Dylan, to become a troubadour.

It is presumed by obsessive analysts of rock lyrics that when Don McLean, in his 1971 monster hit “American Pie,” evoked a “jester” who sang in a “voice that came from you and me,” he was referring to Bob Dylan, folk-turned-rock singer-songwriter of limited voice and colossal influence. The point being that Dylan was someone with an ordinary voice — time and perspective have shown us that Dylan is in fact a great singer even as his not-Sinatra-level pipes have continued to magnificently rust.

When Cohen traveled to New York, he approached the renowned, dulcet-throated singer Judy Collins in the hopes of her accepting one of his tunes, he told her, “I can’t sing, and I can’t play guitar.” Collins recollects that moment in the new documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.”

The story of how Cohen went from uncertain explorer to mesmeric cult figure to music giant with one particular song affixed to his legend is well-told in the nearly exhaustive film, directed by Daniel Geller and Dayne Goldfine, which is based in part on Alan Licht’s excellent book “The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley and the Unlikely Ascent of ‘Hallelujah’.” Both the movie and the book acknowledge that one reason the ascent was unlikely is tied to the profound song’s prominent use in one goofy blockbuster film — 2001′s “Shrek.”

Leonard Cohen in an undated photo. MJ Kim/Courtesy of Leonard Cohen Family Trust/Sony Pictures Classics

As the tribute website Leonard Cohen Files shows, the use of Cohen’s work in cinema goes back a long ways. And it’s a mostly noble lineage. For me, the best use of Leonard Cohen in movies was the first, or at least among the first. Around the same time that Werner Herzog put a couple of Cohen songs in his hallucinogenic desert travelogue “Fata Morgana,” his countryman Rainer Werner Fassbinder was putting them in a pained, disjointed, scabrous film about filmmaking, 1971′s “Beware of a Holy Whore.”

An à clef recounting of the tumultuous construction of Fassbinder’s earlier movie “Whity,” “Whore” depicts a dissolute post-countercultural filmmaking crew lolling in a hotel bar (nominally in Spain, although the movie was shot in Italy). They flirt, they betray, they cry, they complain, they order hundreds of Cuba Libres, all while feeding a jukebox that plays “Suzanne,“ ”So Long Marianne,” “Sisters of Mercy,” and more. Once their truculent director shows up (played by then matinee-idol handsome Lou Castel, an ironic but convincing stand-in for Fassbinder; the director himself plays the film’s much-put-upon production manager Sascha), nothing continues to happen. Cohen’s “Winter Lady” (“And why are you so quiet now/ Standing there in the doorway/ You chose your journey long before/ You came upon this highway”) figures prominently in a worst-night-at-the-bar scene.

I love this Fassbinder film fanatically; there was a time when I believed it was the movie that best captured my own emotional temperature. (My emotional temperature has improved since that time.) Soon after it was made, Robert Altman fell under the spell of Cohen — who at the time was only just releasing his third album — and put several songs into his idiosyncratic, downbeat revisionist western masterpiece, “McCabe and Mrs. Miller.” Cohen found Altman’s use of his music sufficiently sympatico that he recorded new guitar music, based on the songs, to provide bridges between scenes. It’s worth noting that all the songs in “Holy Whore” and “McCabe” are from the same Cohen album, his 1967 debut, “Songs of Leonard Cohen.” It’s a potent record.

After this burst of art-movie Cohenmania, Leonard’s songs remained in the “cult” section of cinema, although he got a helping hand via post-punk rebellion, as the use of both the original and the Concrete Blonde cover version of “Everybody Knows” in 1990′s misunderstood teens movie “Pump Up the Volume” attests. Olivier Assayas made canny use of the deep cut “Avalanche” in his own 1994 troubled teen picture, “Cold Water;” Canadian Atom Egoyan tapped “Everybody Knows” for the disquieting “Exotica.” And so it mostly went, until “Shrek.”

In one of the most remarkable interviews in Geller and Goldfine’s documentary, “Shrek” co-director Vicky Jenson speaks of her regard for John Cale, Cohen, and for Cale’s version of Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which, in an archival interview, Cale speaks of his affinity for. Cale’s version of the song appears on a 1991 tribute album, “I’m Your Fan” (a play on Cohen’s “I’m Your Man”), and Jensen recalls how she thought it would do the musical trick for a grim dinner scene.

During the years-long composing of the song, Cohen wrote two sets of lyrics, one very secular, and detailing in parts an outré sexual encounter; the other, not so much. Cale’s version (and Jeff Buckley’s after it) uses the very secular lyrics, including the unforgettable phrase “she tied you to a kitchen chair.” Cheerfully, and with what some jaundiced viewers might see as minimal self-awareness, Jenson tells how she edited the song for use in the film, cutting out “the naughty bits.”

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, whose cover of "Hallelujah" was featured on the "Shrek" soundtrack. Ken Schles/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright then tells how he came to make a new recording, meant to supplant Cale’s. He recounts a “backroom deal” dictating that Wainwright, as a Geffen Records artist, and hence by extension a Dreamworks artist, should do a new recording of the song for this Dreamworks film. Jenson then tells how she put her foot down to keep Cale’s version in the movie, while Wainwright’s ended up on the soundtrack. Depriving Cale of a fair amount of performance royalties, one surmises. Everyone recounting the tale takes a jaunty, “Hey, that’s showbiz!” tone. (Maybe that’s why Cale didn’t sit for a new interview here.)

While “Hallelujah” exploded with Jeff Buckley’s 1994 version, on the album “Grace” — which apparently a large portion of a whole generation thinks is the original — “Shrek” brought it yet further into the mainstream. Much of the generation that learned the song from these sources, the film shows, came around over the years to belt out the song on TV shows such as “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Jeff Buckley, pictured at a 1991 performance in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images/JACK VARTOOGIAN/Getty Images/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

I have not been able to listen to every cover version of “Hallelujah.” But the varied clips in the documentary testify to the very real possibility that, with few exceptions, almost nobody who has recorded “Hallelujah” since Jeff Buckley has the slightest clue to what the song is about, regardless of which lyric set they draw from. Except for the title word, the singers might as well have learned the lyrics phonetically.

“My goal is to become an elder,” Cohen told journalist Larry “Ratso” Sloman in 1974. And he did, in high style, rebuilding a fortune that he had lost to crooked managers and mounting multiple arena tours. All the while his songs in films came to stand in for states of mind and soul far less specific than those conjured in Fassbinder and Altman movies.

In a recent French picture, “Simple Passion,” the befuddled Paris heroine flies to Moscow in search of her vanished lover, and as she wanders through snowy streets, Cohen’s “The Stranger Song” plays. It’s really got nothing to do with what’s going on, unless the snow is meant to hearken back to “McCabe.”

Cohen has been reduced to a mood.

Glenn Kenny is a film critic and the author of “Made Men: The Story of ‘Goodfellas.’”