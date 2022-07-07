The poems of Wanda Coleman, sidewalk verses return to Cambridge, a new Seaport bookstore

“I wanted to have my form and explode it, too,” said poet Wanda Coleman of her sonnets. “I decided to have fun — to blow my soul.” This soul-blowing is on magnificent display in “ Heart First Into This Ruin ,” a complete collection of Coleman’s American sonnets, published last month by Black Sparrow Press. Coleman was “a true West Coast soothsayer,” as Mahogany L. Browne puts it in her introduction. She was a Los Angeles poet, born in 1946 and dead in 2013. And the poems here, a hundred of them, as though counting out a century, the centuries, are a portrait of a cracked country. “our hungered eyes / do see/refuse the dark / illuminate the blood-soaked steps of each / historic gain,” she writes in Sonnet 10. We move forward, but the stains remain. “o memory. i sweat the eternal weight of graves,” she writes. These are poems of force and wisdom, regional, national, universal. They are not cynical, but they do tell it how it is, about “the fog outside and the fog inside,” and the heat and force of them suggests a confidence, and maybe even an optimism, I say what I see, she seems to express, and I will go on living to do so. “the strive for parity becomes a death drive, the driven / burned on the pyre of their own fiery idolatries.”

Sidewalk verses

There’s an argument to be made for keeping your eyes up when moving through the city, to take in faces, rose bushes, patterns of cloud, the shifting urban streetscape. For the past seven years, Cambridge has made a case for scanning the sidewalks with their annual Sidewalk Poetry Contest, inviting residents to submit their poems with the chance to have them imprinted in the concrete. This year, a committee sifted through 252 entries, and selected five winners, including Jane Attanucci, K. Householder, Jillian Murphy, Aelen Unan, and Rachel Weinstein. An exhibit at Gallery 344 at the City Hall Annex celebrating the first five years of the Sidewalk Poetry Program opened in March of 2020 and was quickly shuttered because of the pandemic. They’ve extended the exhibition through August, and a reception and celebration with the winners and runners up from 2020 and 2022 will take place July 18 at 6 p.m. both in the gallery and outside on the Annex plaza. A video by Carl Tremblay as part of the exhibit details the imprinting process, the pouring of the concrete, the pressing of the poem, the smoothing of the surface, and then the life that moves over the lines as the city’s rhythms continue.

A new Seaport bookstore

East End Books Ptown, an independent bookstore in Provincetown, will open a new location in Boston’s Seaport district, with an opening scheduled in advance of the holiday season later this year. The new store, East End Books Boston Seaport, will involve a lot more than tomes: the store will hold a tapas and wine bar as well as a gourmet market, which will be run in partnership with the restaurant Woods Hill Pier 4, owned by restauranteur and filmmaker Kristin Canty, who also owns the retail space for the new bookstore. It’ll be significantly larger than the shop on the Cape which means a more expansive inventory, and there are plans for a variety of programs, including a large screen for author talks, a farmers’ market on weekends, and a big table for cooking and wine demonstrations. This will be the second outpost bookstore to open in the Seaport, following the opening of Porter Square Books: Boston Edition which is part of Grub Street’s new headquarters by the waterfront. A pop-up event will take place August 9 at 6 p.m. with James Kirchick discussing his book “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington” in conversation with former congressman Barney Frank.

Coming out

“Big Girl” by Mecca Jamilah Sullivan (Norton)

“Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield (Flatiron)

“Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin)

Pick of the week

Kim Knowlton at Wakefied Books in Wakefield, Rhode Island, recommends “Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead (Vintage): “A sprawling tale about real life pilot Marian Graves and the actress Hadley Baxter who plays her in a film nearly 100 years after Marian’s death. We learn about Marian’s difficult start, her family in Montana, and her obsession with planes from childhood. There are frequent digressions concerning the natural history of Montana, the Graves family, the history of aviation. Plenty of action and great character development make this a good one for long summer days.”

