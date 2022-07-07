Reading for great heroines, laughter and tears

Best-selling British author Sophie Kinsella has been writing quintessential beach reads for some 25 years with her stories of anti-heroines finding love, luck, or just the right purse against all odds. She’s best known for her “ Shopaholic ” series but has also written a number of standalone novels, such as her most recent book, “ The Party Crasher ,” which is out in paperback Tuesday.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

KINSELLA: I’m in the middle of “Small Pleasures” by Clare Chambers, which is fantastic. You really get a sense of what it was like to be a single woman looking after your mother while living in the suburbs in the 1950s when the tiniest hope feels huge.

BOOKS: Is that typical of the kind of novel you read?

KINSELLA: I try to mix it up. I have an issue sometimes with reading books too similar to mine if I’m writing because I’m a bit of a parrot. I first discovered this alarming propensity rereading Jane Austen. The book that I was writing was getting longer and longer. My characters were practically wearing bonnets.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

KINSELLA: “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason. It’s one of those books that are hilarious and deeply painful, which I really admire. The best humor is underpinned by something painful or difficult.

BOOKS: Do you cry at books?

KINSELLA: Frequently. If a book can make me cry, I love that book because it’s reached into my heart. It’s always very cathartic.

BOOKS: Do you ever get angry at books?

KINSELLA: I don’t like it when characters do things that I don’t believe. I get really twitchy. If you are writing any kind of plot that relies on a misunderstanding, it’s tricky now. You think, “Hang on, why didn’t she have her phone?” This is why there’s an advantage to writing historical fiction.

BOOKS: Do you read historical fiction?

KINSELLA: It’s not usually in the mix, but I’m intending to read Hilary Mantel’s “Wolf Hall” trilogy. I don’t want to read it in dribs and drabs. I want to carve out some time. That’s what you have to do with some books. I love Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” trilogy. They are full of imagination as well as incredibly cerebral, about religion, the soul, and who we are. I saved up the third book, “The Amber Spyglass,” for a cross-Atlantic flight. I didn’t watch any movies. I just read this book. It was one of my best-ever reading experiences.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction?

KINSELLA: Only sporadically. I read Helen Russell’s “The Year of Living Danishly.” It’s the memoir of a British woman who used to live in Denmark, which has this egalitarian, chill society that we all aspire to. I just read this incredible obituary about Peter Scott-Morgan, which made me buy his autobiography, “Peter: 2.0.” After he was diagnosed with a terrible disease, he basically tried to turn himself into a cyborg. It’s a very inspiring book.

BOOKS: Are there British writers you wish were better known in the US?

KINSELLA: One is Jenny Golgan, who writes incredible, feel-good books with a strong sense of place. Tom Bradby writes fantastic thrillers. The central concept of his Kate Henderson series is, what if someone in the British government was a Russian spy. His books have these incredibly clever plots where you don’t know who the baddie is. I love that.

BOOKS: Who are your favorite literary heroines?

KINSELLA: I discovered a brand new heroine recently. Sophie Irwin’s “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting.” This is a historical novel about an impoverished woman who arrives in London with the sole purpose of finding a rich husband. It’s an entertaining romp, like “Bridgerton.”

BOOKS: What other kind of books do you have?

KINSELLA: I love to read nice cookery books. I read Nigel Slater’s cookbooks for his writing on food. He describes everything from the simplest cup of tea to really complex dishes with this lyrical writing. The truth is I end up putting my random ingredients into Google to find a recipe that uses lemongrass, half a chicken breast, and one tangerine. I read his books to escape into this world where I make the recipes. One day I will. It’s all in my grand plan.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.