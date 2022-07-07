Remembering the intensely physical, surprisingly versatile James Caan

Yet Caan, who died Wednesday , at 82, is all but universally known for one role. Caan’s character doesn’t even make it to the halfway mark of the movie. But that’s all right, since Caan’s character is Sonny Corleone, and the movie is “The Godfather.” So add Francis Ford Coppola to that list of directors, and put him at the top. It’s a tribute to Caan that there may not be a happier movie surprise than Sonny’s showing up in the flashback at the end of “The Godfather Part II.”

James Caan had a long and prolific career, with more than 130 credits on IMDb. He held his own as romantic interest for Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, and Bette Midler. Playing a terminally ill football player, he made grown men cry. He worked with a rather amazing range of directors, from Howard Hawks to Wes Anderson, Robert Altman to Lars von Trier, Sam Peckinpah to Claude Lelouch. Mel Brooks, too. The filmography is so varied maybe it’s time to start playing Six Degrees of James Caan .

Unlike the actors who play the other Corleone brothers, Al Pacino (Michael) and John Cazale (Fredo), Caan wasn’t Italian. Has anyone ever noticed? The dynamism and verve he brought to Sonny transcended ethnicity — criminality, too (Caan makes him that appealing). Sonny is famously, even disastrously, hot headed and promiscuous. Played by another actor, Sonny would seem like a parody of masculinity. Caan makes him seem as natural as night following day — and, oh, what a night.

Caan’s heyday was the ’70s. It was the wrong decade for him, though. With his vigorous muscularity and forthright sexiness Caan was a throwback to Hollywood’s ideal of a classic male star. Yet the the New Hollywood of the ‘70s had different ideas. Its biggest stars were more complicated, less straightforward: Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman. Caan had to settle for the next tier, with Roy Scheider, say, or Gene Wilder. He was a kind of ‘tweener star.

James Caan and Barbra Streisand publicizing "Funny Lady" in 1975. Dave Pickoff/Associated Press

It’s telling that his one Oscar nomination was for best supporting actor (for Sonny, of course). It’s also telling that two of his bigger movies were star vehicles for someone else: Streisand, in “Funny Lady” (1975); and Fonda, in “Comes a Horseman” (1978). The Peckinpah movie, the paranoid thriller “The Killer Elite” (1975), is as much Robert Duvall’s as his. That dual status also applies to the action comedy “Freebie and the Bean” (1974), with Caan and Alan Arkin as over-the-top cops. Caan didn’t require ownership of the screen. He knew how to defer. Maybe that’s something he learned in his second movie with Howard Hawks, the agreeably relaxed western “El Dorado” (1966). Yet even as Caan lets John Wayne and Robert Mitchum dominate, he also holds his own with them.

Deference might have contributed to Caan’s lesser degree of stardom. It surely made him more valuable as a performer. Caan was never actorly as Nicholson or Hoffman or Pacino or even Hackman was. Neither expressivity nor depth was his thing. Physicality was. His screen persona was defined by action. Caan played a lot of cops and crooks. One of his best movies is “Thief” (1981). One of his best-remembered is “Rollerball” (1975). Futuristic action on roller skates: Now that’s an action star.

James Caan, left, and Billy Dee Williams in "Brian's Song." ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Caan was also surprisingly versatile. Note that “Lady” is a musical. “For the Boys” (1991), the movie with Midler, sort of is. “Horseman” is a modern-day western. After Sonny, his best-known role may be Walter in the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf” (2003). The television movie “Brian’s Song” (1971), which made him famous, playing the dying Chicago Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, is a male weepie. In the movie adaptation of John Updike’s novel “Rabbit, Run” (1970), guess who was cast as Updike’s most celebrated hero, Rabbit Angstrom? Caan even starred in an unusual family drama, “Hide in Plain Sight” (1980). It’s about a man trying to find his children after their stepfather has entered witness protection. That movie also adds a name to the list of unexpected directors he worked with: James Caan.

From 1982-1987, Caan didn’t release a movie. There were personal problems. Coppola brought him back for “Gardens of Stone.” Caan played a grizzled Army sergeant and it didn’t seem like a stretch. Nearing 50, he let himself age grittily. Grit was a kind of grace, as one of his best movies makes plain. In “Misery” (1990), Caan plays a best-selling novelist held captive by Kathy Bates. It’s her movie — she won a best actress Oscar — so once again we see Caan’s willingness to defer. But her pitching so memorably depends on his catching so expertly. Also his performance has a nifty twist. This intensely physical actor spends most of the movie immobilized. The resulting tension is terrific. It’s like Sonny turning the other cheek or pledging celibacy.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.