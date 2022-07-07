‘The Sea Beast’: Call her Maisie (definitely don’t call her Ishmael)

It’s the early 18th century, more or less, and there’s an ongoing war between sea-faring humans and sea-inhabiting monsters. The legendary Captain Crow (Jared Harris, “Chernobyl,” “Morbius”) leads the crew of the equally-legendary monster-hunting ship the Inevitable. With its red sails, the Inevitable is hard to miss. They’re an example of the many excellent visual touches “The Sea Beast” has to offer. Most notable is the rendering of waves and spray and ocean water generally. It’s really something. As animation, the movie is top notch. It’s a shame “The Sea Beast” isn’t being seen on a big screen.

Titles are worth attending to. That’s certainly true with “The Sea Beast.” The Netflix animated feature starts streaming Friday. It matters that the noun isn’t, as one might expect, “monster.” Monsters, oceanic and otherwise, are bad. Beasts are a different kettle of . . . well, you know.

Chris Williams (”Bolt,” the Oscar-winning “Big Hero 6,″ “Moana”), directed and cowrote.

Captain Crow is somewhat Ahab-like (he’s minus an eye rather than a leg). His Moby-Dick equivalent is the Red Bluster: “the greatest and most terrible thing in the sea.” The Captain is more lovable than Ahab, not that that would be hard. Part of the lovability may be that he looks a bit like an eye-patch-wearing version of Bob Parr, a.k.a. Mr. Incredible. Both of them must wear size-60 collars. Part of his lovability is how he dotes on his chief monster hunter and heir apparent, Jacob Holland (Karl Urban, Bones in the most recent “Star Trek” movies). Jacob, who’s legendary, too, throws a mean harpoon.

Both Jacob and the Captain are idolized by an exceedingly spirited little girl named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator). She’s an orphan. Both her parents were killed on a monster-hunting expedition. One of the features of this society is that sailing crews are matter-of-factly coed — the Inevitable’s steely first mate is Sarah Sharpe (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) — as well as just as matter-of-factly diverse racially.

Maisie sneaks out of the orphanage where she lives and stows away on the Inevitable. Jacob wants to send her ashore. The Captain is more sympathetic. “I like this kid,” he announces. “She’s all vinegar.” The hunt for the Red Bluster commences.

There’s already a lot going on, including a wager made by the king and queen — the country’s a monarchy — that Captain Crow can’t get to the Red Bluster before their chief admiral does. Soon enough even more is going on. “Moby-Dick” now has a rival for chief literary influence: the Book of Jonah. Maisie gets a pet, a cute little roly-poly guy with immense eyes — he’s like an escapee from a Pokémon card — whom she names Blue. He’s even more adorable than Maisie is, and Maisie sets the adorability bar very high. She also befriends another creature and calls her Red.

Maisie’s interspecies friendships work to change the tenor of the movie. The monster hunting obviously takes off from 19th-century whaling, and there’s something disquieting about that. Harpoons, even when used by someone as noble as Jacob, hurt. The ethos of “The Sea Beast” being otherwise so muscularly enlightened, the cruelty really stands out. We aren’t shown much of that, of course, and few if any children will pick up on it, but their parents will — or ought to.

Maisie is the agent for the second half of the movie making amends. She saves the day, or several days, with her spunkiness and optimism and general wherewithal. But even Maisie can’t make “The Sea Beast” feel emotionally coherent. High-seas adventure meets message movie. The adventures are good. So’s the message. The problem is that they’re sailing in different directions.

THE SEA BEAST

Directed by Chris Williams. Written by Williams and Nell Benjamin. Featuring the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Streaming on Netflix. 115 minutes. PG (action, violence, some language — though there are some fairly emotionally intense scenes, so best to be in the room if very young ones are watching).





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.