Seen and heard at the theater: distinct voices, fresh perspectives

Authorial voice has to do with signature modes of expression. The idiom is the message. No one would confuse a play by Tom Stoppard with one by David Mamet. There’s a distinctive timbre to a work by Lynn Nottage or Annie Baker or Suzan-Lori Parks.

It’s hard to define, but you know it when you hear it. It’s the sound of an original voice. It can be funny or angry, melancholy or ebullient, refined or raw. Or all of the above. What it’s not is predictable.

NEW YORK — There’s a sound we listen for when we go to the theater.

But the question of voice is also bound up with rhythm, mood, personality, vocabulary, and, importantly, subject matter and point of view. In other words, what a writer chooses to talk about and how they choose to talk about it.

When you encounter a work that speaks with a singular and arresting voice, you find yourself leaning forward a bit in your seat, attentive to every surprising detonation of language and subtle modulation of emphasis.

And these days, if you’re a veteran theatergoer, you’re fully aware that you’re hearing voices that, for all their vibrancy, would have struggled to find a place on the American stage not too long ago.

Take Michael R. Jackson, who made his Broadway debut in April with “A Strange Loop,” for which he wrote the book, music, and lyrics. In June, “A Strange Loop” earned the Tony Award for best musical, having already won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020.

Jackson eschews traditional narrative structure in his freewheeling depiction of a Black gay man struggling to write a musical about a Black gay man who is writing a musical about a Black gay man.

“Can I really write this?” asks the protagonist of “A Strange Loop,” a theater usher at a Broadway production of “The Lion King” named Usher and portrayed by the remarkable, 23-year-old Jaquel Spivey (who really should have won a Tony himself).

But even riddled by doubt, Usher’s — and Jackson’s — artistic ambition is clear. It is to, as he puts it, “show what it’s like to live up here and travel the world in a fat, Black queer body” by creating a “big Black and queer-ass American Broadway show.”

In a doubling-down by Jackson on the metafictional constituents of his musical, Usher is constantly challenged, upbraided, and undermined by six characters identified only as “Thoughts,” a hectoring chorus from his psyche. One of them is “Daily Self-loathing”; another, representing his mother, asks that he just write “a nice, clean Tyler Perry-like gospel play for your parents, please.”

Jaquel Spivey in Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop." Marc J. Franklin

Amid all the noise and pressure of expectations, Usher battles to answer his own questions — one is “Why can’t we unleash what’s locked inside us? Who made up these rules Black boys must always obey?” — in a bid to find, or forge, his own identity.

The intricate amalgam of his inner life and his outer life adds up to a bracingly honest portrait of the musical-theater artist as a conflicted young man. Jackson does not suggest there are tidy resolutions — it’s a strange loop, after all — but Usher has a lot going for him, including a driving determination to say what he needs to say.

The theater is making more room for that expression. It’s still no paradise of diversity, of course. But even within the commercial realm of Broadway, and certainly in the more adventurous precincts of off-Broadway and regional theater, the theater is enriched today by a wider array of perspectives and a larger spectrum of experience.

The force generated by these distinctive playwriting voices carries an implicit social critique, as if they’re saying: See what you missed by keeping the door closed to us for so long? Where they bring us is, if not entirely new ground, often under-explored terrain.

A few current, recent, or upcoming cases in point from Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theater:

James Ijames’s “Fat Ham,” a retelling of “Hamlet” with an all-Black cast, is set at a backyard family barbecue in the South. It won this year’s Pulitzer for Drama (meaning that Black writers have now won the Pulitzer in five of the last six years).

Selina Fillinger’s “POTUS, Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” is a political farce with an all-female cast about the women forced to clean up the rhetorical mess of an obtuse American president.

Lloyd Suh’s “The Chinese Lady,” which played at the Public Theater in the spring and is slated to be produced in November at Cambridge’s Central Square Theater, examines the legacy of anti-Asian American prejudice via the true story of a woman from China put on display in the 19th century for paying US audiences.

As with “A Strange Loop,” the protagonist of “Fat Ham,” Juicy (Marcel Spears), is a gay, Black, overweight young man who is struggling to define himself amid the intense opprobrium of his family and the scorn of the wider world.

The familiar “Hamlet” conundrum forms the spine of the play: Juicy’s uncle has caused the death of his father, then married his mother, and Juicy’s ghostly dad — with whom he had a contentious relationship — is demanding that the indecisive Juicy avenge him. “Fathers and sons: That can get dark, you know?” Juicy remarks.

Mothers and sons can get complicated too. Ijames’s approach involves abundant breakage of the fourth wall, and at one point in “Fat Ham” Juicy’s mother, Tedra (Nikki Crawford), demands that her son disclose what he’s been saying about her to the audience. “Them folks judging your mama?” Crawford says, then leans toward a spectator in the front row, shaking her head emphatically. “No, ma’am.”

As that moment suggests, one of the striking things about “Fat Ham” is how confidently Ijames strides out of Shakespeare’s gigantic shadow. Not intimidated by “Hamlet’s” place in the pantheon (or by its iambic pentameter), Ijames forges a vivid contemporary story of his own, with its own distinctive language. Notably, the denouement of “Fat Ham” is a lot more hopeful and joyful than any ending of “Hamlet” has ever been. It’s as if Ijames is insisting on Juicy’s right to create and live in a world not defined by tragedy.

Chaos is the prevailing atmosphere in “POTUS,” where a White House meltdown ensues after the (unseen) president publicly uses an unprintable (and unsayable) adjective to refer to his wife.

Vanessa Williams in Selina Fillinger's White House farce "POTUS." Paul Kolnik

Forced to respond in one way or another — either containing or adding to the political damage — are: the first lady (Vanessa Williams), the president’s chief of staff (Julie White), his press secretary (Suzy Nakamura), his sister (Lea DeLaria), his pregnant young mistress (an excellent Julianne Hough), a reporter (Lilli Cooper), and a White House secretary (Rachel Dratch).

Playwright Fillinger, making her Broadway debut, seeks to use the deceptively benign structure of farce to channel, vent, and execute the revenge fantasies of women forced from time immemorial to cope with male dunderheads, while making a point or two about the general dysfunction of our present-day politics.

But Fillinger doesn’t yet have the level of assurance with comedy that she demonstrated with drama in “Faceless” (seen at Boston’s Zeitgeist Stage Company in 2017), about a suburban 18-year-old charged with conspiring to commit terrorism and the Harvard-educated attorney, a practicing Muslim, who is assigned to prosecute her.

While “POTUS” definitely scores some points against the patriarchy, the play ultimately displays more flailing energy than genuine wit. The hijinks grow wearisome; the ratio of real laughs to dead spots is out of whack. “Veep” it is not.

For his two-hander “The Chinese Lady,” which premiered at Pittsfield’s Barrington Stage Company in 2018, playwright Suh reached back in time, then pulled spectators right up to the present day, step by wrenching step.

Daniel K. Isaac and Shannon Tyo in Lloyd Suh's “The Chinese Lady” at the Public Theater in New York. SARA KRULWICH/New York Times

“The Chinese Lady” is based on the true story of Afong Moy, who was brought to the United States from China in 1834. In the play, Afong is only 14 years old when she begins “performing” in front of paying audiences — brewing tea, demonstrating the use of chopsticks — with the assistance of an interpreter. Over the course of her long life, she meets with Andrew Jackson (speaking of obtuse presidents); she lives through the Chinese Exclusion Act; she is exploited by P.T. Barnum.

Though the artfully nuanced “Chinese Lady” bears the outward lineaments of a historical drama, its contemporary resonance is unmistakable at a time when immigrants are being scapegoated and verbal and physical attacks on Asian Americans have risen sharply. (Remember how Xenophobe-in-Chief Donald Trump never tired of referring to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus”?)

Afong may be the object of the white gaze, but it is ultimately through her eyes — and this, after all, is part of the value of new and diverse writers — that we see America, then and now.

A STRANGE LOOP

Lyceum Theatre, strangeloopmusical.com

POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

Shubert Theatre, potusbway.com

FAT HAM

Public Theater, publictheater.org/productions/season/2122/fat-ham





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.