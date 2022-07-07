Several reasons to connect with ‘Uncoupled’

I’m curious about the upcoming Netflix comedy “Uncoupled.” Due on July 29, it stars Neil Patrick Harris as a New Yorker named Michael whose 17-year relationship quickly falls apart. Suddenly he is a single gay man in his 40s, which presents its own particular obstacles and challenges.

The show, whose first season will be eight half-hour episodes, marks Harris’s return to Netflix, where he starred in “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” “Uncoupled” sounds like it could be another one of TV’s late-coming-of-age stories that, on the likes of “Somebody Somewhere,” “Life & Beth,” and “Better Things,” I tend to enjoy.