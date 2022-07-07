fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Several reasons to connect with ‘Uncoupled’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated July 7, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Neil Patrick Harris in "Uncoupled."Barbara Nitke/Netflix

I’m curious about the upcoming Netflix comedy “Uncoupled.” Due on July 29, it stars Neil Patrick Harris as a New Yorker named Michael whose 17-year relationship quickly falls apart. Suddenly he is a single gay man in his 40s, which presents its own particular obstacles and challenges.

The show, whose first season will be eight half-hour episodes, marks Harris’s return to Netflix, where he starred in “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” “Uncoupled” sounds like it could be another one of TV’s late-coming-of-age stories that, on the likes of “Somebody Somewhere,” “Life & Beth,” and “Better Things,” I tend to enjoy.

I suspect the comedy will be a bit broad, seeing as it’s from Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”). We’ll see. I like the cast, which also includes Tisha Campbell as Michael’s best friend and co-worker, and Marcia Gay Harden as a wealthy snob who falls into Michael’s orbit. Tuc Watkins is also on board as the guy who walked out on Michael; Watkins was excellent in the Netflix adaptation of “The Boys in the Band.”

Tisha Campbell plays the best friend of Harris's character in the Netflix comedy.Courtesy of Netflix

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

