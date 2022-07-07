These workplace comedies get the job done

There are a number of warm workplace comedies in release right now (and the nightmarish “Severance” is definitely not one of them). Of course the genre is nothing new; we’ve been finding joy in the mundanities of the 9-to-5 life on TV ever since “The Dick Van Dyke Show” gave us a trio of comedy writers and their monster of a boss. Most of us need to work a job at least 40 hours a week, but these sitcoms — now including “Abbott Elementary,” “Loot,” and “Minx” — leaven that necessity with good humor.

At this point in the pandemic, many of us have discovered the benefits of working at home. But there are those — mostly people who have not been sharing an office with a Dwight Schrute or reporting to a Selina Meyer — who cherish and miss their workplace culture every day. No worries, water-cooler and shared-fridge types: TV is here for you.

But the genre, as vital as ever, has changed and expanded a bit of late. The comedies still offer the kind of ensemble banter and character-based jokes that have made the likes of “Cheers” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (now 15 seasons in) so beloved. In between work responsibilities, the colleagues tease one another affectionately and fall in and out of love (and in and out again), making the whole idea of having to labor in the mines a little less fraught. But there is some exploration of new and different types of work, and, tonally, a willingness to cross over into drama regularly, without the need for the Very Special Episode-like approach.

“Minx” on HBO Max, for example. “The Office” was set at a paper products company, which served as a symbol of a deeply ordinary — and, as it happens in the digital age — hurting industry. The show was a wry celebration of the humdrum. But “Minx” takes place in a far more exotic office, the home of the (fictional) first erotic magazine for women.

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in "Minx." Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Like Netflix’s gone-too-soon “G.L.O.W.,” the 1970s-set show unfolds in the middle of a major cultural shift, as a die-hard feminist and a porn publisher (Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, both excellent) try to break the rules around shame and sexism. The pair is surrounded by nude models (male and female) along with the quirky regulars, and the dialogue tends to go beyond the stuff of daily conversation and into topics that, at this moment, would be deemed inappropriate and worse.

“Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ also ushered the workplace sitcom into new territory, unless you’ve spent time up close to a British football club. It takes place in a different country, like Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” but because of its spunky and upbeat lead character, it has a strong American flavor, like “Emily in Paris.” These shows are familiar, with many of the workplace comedy tropes we know so well, but the worlds in which they are set are something we can ogle at and learn about. They don’t rely on the desk-dominated office settings of “Parks and Recreation” or the media studios of “NewsRadio,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Sports Night,” and “30 Rock.”

“I Love That for You” is set in a media outlet, but the kind many of us know little about: home shopping networks. I grew fond of this Showtime series, starring Vanessa Bayer as a new host on a shopping channel. The hosts are required to develop a narrative around their persona in order to get sales, and Bayer’s Joanna lies and says she has cancer. Meanwhile, her colleague and friend, played by Molly Shannon, has rigged her story around her marriage — but her marriage has just fallen apart. It’s perception versus reality, as their boss — an outstanding Jenifer Lewis — pressures them to lie. They’re surrounded by a likable group, as is Maya Rudolph in her Apple TV+ comedy “Loot,” in which she’s a billionaire who whimsically decides to live a 9-to-5 life with some sweet and odd colleagues in a charitable foundation office.

There is a tad of drama afoot on “I Love That for You,” given the cancer story line, and a smidge on “Loot,” too. There is a lot of drama in one of my new favorites, Hulu’s “The Bear.” It’s not entirely a comedy, but each episode is a half-hour and there are many humorous flourishes. It’s set in the kitchen of a restaurant, but it’s as far as you can get from the one in “Two Broke Girls.” Jeremy Allen White stars as a famous chef who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s beef joint, and he and his new co-workers — including Ayo Edebiri’s newcomer and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s stubborn oaf — form a system that, usually, works.

From left: Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Janelle James in "Abbott Elementary." Ser Baffo/ABC

It doesn’t really matter where and when the show is set, though; ultimately it’s all about the characters and the writers. To wit, “Abbott Elementary,” an ABC series that is set in the unflashy faculty rooms of an underfunded Philadelphia school. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, it’s a feel-good show loaded up with entertaining characters, notably Janelle James as the absurd principal and Sheryl Lee Ralph as a kindergarten teacher. If you’re missing your work spouses and in need of some gentle ribbing, they just might fill the bill.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.