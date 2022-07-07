A young woman brings light to her family, in 1930s Denver

Luz “Little Light” Lopez is a once-in-every-generation seer, and even at seventeen she can see things other people cannot, mostly at the bottom of tea cups. The images are not always exact, but she understands the power of interpretation. It’s why one would consult a tea leaf reader in the first place — to answer an otherwise impossible question.

Destiny is the villain of Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s latest novel, “ Woman of Light ,” and there is no better antagonist. “Destiny” is a seductive idea, promising a preordained future and finality beyond any one person’s control. There’s a reason it shares a root with “destination,” the end of an odyssey. Knowing the point of departure and arrival in a story, though, doesn’t mean that the pathway itself is clear. For three generations of women in the Lopez family, an inescapable past and inevitable future have shaped their lives, but Luz Lopez wants to change all that.

Set in 1930s Denver, “Woman of Light” follows Luz and her brother, Diego, as they hustle to make ends meet. She works as a laundress, and he toils in a factory by day, but some evenings they work festivals where Diego charms snakes and Luz reads the leaves.

When Diego has to leave town after being attacked by his white girlfriend’s brothers, Luz and her aunt are left with half their income and all their needs. The hustle ramps up. After a humiliating experience at a public library, Luz does her best to fight the systems that define her possibilities. She eventually finds her way to a job that offers opportunities and some secretarial school at an uncomfortable cost. Still — with poverty and race crimes in Denver only rising, Luz focuses on a future she can control.

But the past won’t let her go. Luz’s sight is not limited to her festival customers — she can also see into her family’s history, reliving moments from fifty years ago as well as insights into what is to come. Some memories are muddled. Her visions, recollections that are both her ancestor’s and her own, only confuse her more — which represent the past, and which represent her future?

Fate, Fajardo-Anstine suggest, is circular. We are as our ancestors were. The women in Luz’s family define the American West even as they are victims to its impulses. They are Indigenous and Mexican, prophets and gunslingers, lonely and flawed — as are the people who love and betray them. Every escape is another potential trap, every love is another potential heartbreak.

Luz has her own heart to mind. What lessons are there to be learned from her mother’s story or her grandmother’s? How does one navigate love and womanhood in a city that’s burning? How does a mixed-race person consider their personal problems with the Klan marching in the background?

Luz spots them one day: “At the blurred edge of Seventeenth Street, in the space reserved for sky, Luz saw the unrelenting beginnings of a long white parade, men and women cloaked in robes, their pointed hoods bobbing along the horizon, an American flag displayed among the first row, a pine cross held high into the air. Luz hadn’t seen a Klan march with such numbers since her childhood, and the longer she stared, the more the parade revealed itself like a flopping white serpent emerging from the ground. A hateful body.”

Fajardo-Anstine deftly weaves in chronicles of Colorado and the American West throughout, allowing Luz’s ancestors to bear witness to the forces of Westward Expansion, political corruption, and poverty-driven migration. Her people hail from the Lost Territory for a reason: Intergenerational trauma runs through Luz’s family, binding her to the land as much as it does to her aunt and cousins.

“Woman of Light” is a Western novel—it cares deeply about the landscape. The terrain of the Lost Territory teems with life, even as settling pioneers call it empty. The cold mountains and expansive plains of Colorado serve as stand-ins for the harsh realities Luz endures. No land can be truly conquered. No people can be truly conquered either. Not as long as their stories, and their memories, endure.

Grief and loss are centered in the novel, but even in these moments of grief it is possible to find joy. Luz and her family find happiness in food, long conversations, and spontaneous picnics, the little celebrations that give life its meaning. Luz — Little Light that she is — like so many women in her family, holds onto hope in the face of unspeakable pain. She doesn’t have to see clearly to know that good things will come too.

Perhaps that is the beauty of being able to spy into the future, no matter how blurry and undefined. Forget destiny — sometimes it’s enough to simply know there is a future. We just can’t see it yet.

WOMAN OF LIGHT

By Kali Fajardo-Anstine

One World, 336 pages, $28

Adriana E. Ramirez is an award-winning writer based in Pittsburgh.