Convention bureau hires new ad agency

The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau has chosen Boston-based advertising agency Allen & Gerritsen as its new agency of record, to lead a marketing campaign aimed at bringing tourists to the region. The GBCVB selected Allen & Gerritsen from among 25 firms nationwide that applied for the job. They intend to “tell the story of an equitable, majority-minority Boston, with 23 diverse neighborhoods that all feature vibrant commercial, cultural and culinary assets,” according to a statement. Allen & Gerritsen will also lead the GBCVB through an “organizational rebrand and a comprehensive marketing campaign” that aims to reposition the organization within the travel industry. It’s the latest in a wave of efforts to broaden and diversify Boston’s tourism appeal, to highlight the city’s diversity and neighborhoods beyond downtown and traditional stomping grounds for visitors. The campaign is expected to launch this fall and run through 2023. — TIM LOGAN

Rates down again

Average long-term US mortgage rates eased again this week as the Federal Reserve remains likely to raise its benchmark borrowing rate in its ongoing battle to bring down inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate fell to 5.30 percent from 5.70 percent last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.90 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 4.45 percent from 4.83 percent last week. A year ago, the rate was 2.26 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musk fathers twins with executive at his AI startup

Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document. Musk and the executive asked a Texas judge in April to change the children’s names to reflect both their surnames, Insider said. The request was granted, according to the report. The two babies would bring Musk’s total known children to nine. He has advocated for increasing the population as part of his vision for colonizing other planets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BoA says customers keep spending

Bank of America said customer spending continues to show signs of resilience despite surging inflation, with pent-up demand for travel and leisure countering rising gas prices and other increased costs. Spending on credit and debit cards was up 11 percent from a year earlier in June, compared with a 13 percent increase in April and a 9 percent gain in May, the bank said Thursday. The higher spending comes amid rising prices and fears that the United States is poised to slide into recession. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Windfall profit for Shell

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, indicated Thursday that it was continuing to profit handsomely from oil market conditions that have motorists screaming. In a trading update, the company forecast that the profit margin it earns by refining crude oil into products like gasoline and diesel is likely to have nearly tripled in the second quarter to $28.04 a barrel, up from $10.23 a barrel in the January-March period. Shell said this was likely to add $800 million to $1.2 billion to the financial results to be reported later this month. — NEW YORK TIMES

Merck looking to acquire company that develops cancer drugs

Merck is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc. and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, people familiar with the matter said. An offer price of at least $200 per share is under discussion, one of the people said. That would represent a roughly 14 percent premium to Seagen’s last closing price and translate into a valuation of $37 billion or more, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Founded in 1998, Bothell, Wash.-based Seagen develops cancer therapies using antibody conjugate and sugar-engineered antibody technologies, according to its website. Its shares have risen about 13 percent this year, giving the company a market value of about $32 billion. Merck has faced investor pressure to diversify beyond the cancer drug Keytruda, which is its most profitable medication and will face cheaper competition starting in 2028. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ADP to change way it calculates monthly jobs reports

ADP Research Institute said it’s revising the methodology of its monthly employment report and will halt publication in July. It plans to restart in August with a new report, according to an e-mailed statement Thursday. The ADP report is published in advance of the government’s closely watched monthly jobs report. The ADP figures don’t always follow the same pattern as the Labor Department’s data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Deficit down in May

The US trade deficit shrunk in May to the lowest level of the year, reflecting a pickup in exports of goods and services. The gap narrowed $1.1 billion, or 1.3 percent from a month earlier, to $85.5 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The value of goods and services exports increased 1.2 percent to a record $255.9 billion while imports rose 0.6 percent to $341.4 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

British Airways heads off strike from check-in counter workers

British Airways reached an agreement with check-in employees to head off a strike that threatened further disruption after the carrier scrapped thousands of flights amid a staffing crunch. The threat of a strike by check-in workers at London Heathrow airport had raised concerns that labor trouble might spread to other groups of British Airways workers. British Airways has been among the carriers hardest hit by a staffing shortfall that’s being felt across Europe, after dismissing 10,000 workers at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the airline said it would cancel another 10,300 flights through the summer season, taking the total cancellations from April to close to 30,000 flights. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Samsung saw revenue hike

Samsung reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, assuaging investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening consumer demand and soaring materials costs on the $550 billion chip industry. The results from South Korea’s largest company — among the first major tech firms to report earnings after a pivotal quarter — helped drive a rally in Asian stocks Thursday. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a potential global recession, investors seized on Samsung’s top-line expansion as a sign that chip stocks may have been oversold. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HSBC executive who questioned climate change risks resigns

The HSBC executive at the center of a row over climate change risks has resigned from the bank as he issued a broadside against corporate “cancel culture.” Stuart Kirk, head of responsible investing for HSBC’s asset management unit, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday he had quit the London-based lender after concluding “the bank’s behaviour towards me since my speech at a Financial Times conference in May has made my position, well, unsustainable.” HSBC suspended Kirk days after he used a conference speech to criticize the finance industry for spending too much time worrying about climate change, slamming what he said was the sector’s environmental “hyperbole.” A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. HSBC distanced itself from Kirk’s comments following his speech, with chief executive Noel Quinn saying his views were “inconsistent” with the bank’s strategy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS