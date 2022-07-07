US jobless claims rise slightly, remain near six-month high

Initial unemployment claims increased by 4,000 to 235,000 in the week ended July 2, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 230,000 applications.

The rise in claims underscores some moderation in what’s been an extremely tight labor market, as applications hold near the highest level since January. Interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are expected to cool demand for workers, which could lead to more layoffs beyond select job-cut announcements at companies like Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

The data precede Friday’s employment report from the government, which is expected to show the US added the fewest jobs in over a year in June and the unemployment rate held near the lowest in more than five decades. A separate release Wednesday showed US job openings fell slightly in May but remained near a record, while layoffs stayed historically low.

