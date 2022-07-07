Art, nature, and history come together at Fruitlands Museum

We stood on a grassy knoll taking in the expansive view of the Nashua River Valley. A dense, deciduous and pine forest fronted gently rolling mountain peaks, including Wachusett Mountain and New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock. It was a peaceful, clear sky morning at the Fruitlands Museum, a Trustees of Reservations property in Harvard, less than an hour’s drive from downtown Boston. “The sunsets are spectacular,” Michael Busack, director at Fruitlands, said as he sidled up to us. “There’s a fight among the Trustees on who has the best view. We think we do.”

There are 123 Trustees of Reservations properties across Massachusetts, encompassing nearly 27,000 acres. It’s the world’s first and Massachusetts’s largest land conservation and preservation nonprofit. We’ve been to many of the Trustees properties across the state and we agree that Fruitlands is a solid contender in the best view category. Yet, pretty as they were, we didn’t come for the views. We were most intrigued by the back story of this rolling farmland site, set on 210 acres. This is where philosopher and educator Amos Bronson Alcott, father of Louisa May Alcott, and his friend Charles Lane, tried to live a Transcendentalist, subsistence life. And later where Clara Endicott Sears, a wealthy New England preservationist, historian, and author lived. Sears would restore the 1820s farmstead and would eventually open the Fruitlands Museum, including her personal art collection.

We hopped on a guided tour of the farmhouse and learned that Alcott’s and Lane’s Transcendental experiment didn’t last long. They bailed after seven months.

They started with bad timing, arriving at the property in early June, a bit late for preparing the plots and planting. And they weren’t farmers, they were writers and philosophers, who drew other writers and philosophers, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, to their Utopian-inspired homestead.

“Can you imagine the interesting conversations that happened here?” our guide Carole Blew asked as we entered the parlor. “There was lots of thinking, talking, and writing going on here.”

But not a lot of farming. And the farming that was done was by hand as they didn’t believe in using animals. When winter hit, they skedaddled out of there (no judgment here!). The failed attempt was apparently much to the delight of Mrs. Alcott, who came from a well-to-do family. “She was used to the finer things in life,” Blew said. “She once said that living here was like running an inn for ungrateful guests.” Some of the Alcott family’s furnishings and belongings are on display in the farmhouse.

In 1910, Sears purchased the farm and acres of adjacent land for her summer estate. In 1914, she opened the grounds to the public, establishing a museum in the property’s 1820s farmhouse.

The farmhouse at the Fruitlands Museum. Pamela Wright

Today, the museum includes the Fruitlands Farmhouse, the Shaker Museum, the Native American Museum, the Art Museum, and the Wayside Visitor Center, with a café and gift shop. There’s also a network of dog-friendly nature trails.

The guided tour included a peek in the Shaker Museum, an original 1794 building that was used as an office at the Harvard Shaker Village. Sears moved it to the Fruitlands Museum in 1920 after the Harvard Shaker Village closed.

We followed the yellow and orange trails, about a 1.6-mile loop through woodlands and wetlands. We could have continued on the red trail adding another 0.9 miles to the hike. Instead, we looped back around to the Art Museum. Typically, the galleries display the permanent collection of more than 100 Hudson River School landscape paintings and more than 230 19th Century Folk Portraits, the second largest collection in the country. This year, through Sept. 10, the museum is hosting the “New England Triennial 2022,” featuring the works of 25 New England contemporary artists across two sites. It’s a first-ever collaboration between the Fruitlands Museum and the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln.

We also visited the Native American Museum, with a collection of art and artifacts — like a Bear Claw Necklace — showcasing the culture and history of first Americans.

Our visit ended at the on-site The Hyve at Fruitlands Café, run by local chefs Tom Fosnot and Ruth-Anne Adams, who are well-known for their “clean,” simple, farm-to-table cuisine. “There’s a real sense of and commitment for taking care of the land,” says Adams. “For Tom and I that was an important connection to working here.”

We took our red quinoa salad and chicken wrap outside, once again overlooking the Nashua River Valley and Fruitlands’ historic buildings, art galleries, and rolling acres.

“This place offers a unique opportunity to combine nature and art,” says Busack. “We’re hoping an outdoor enthusiast might develop a love of art, or vice versa.”

If you go . . .

Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard, 978-456-3924, www.fruitlands.org. The museum and grounds are open through Nov. 6: Mon., Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Adult $12, child $6, senior/student $10. The Fruitlands Farmhouse and Shaker Museum are open through guided tours only ($5 admission add on). The Hyve at Fruitlands Café is open Wed.-Mon., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Museum hosts a variety of special events, including a summer and fall concert series. The 10th Annual Craft Festival returns this year, Sept. 24-25, featuring 48 juried artisans.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com