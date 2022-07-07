Cameron Esposito on the aisle seat, the room service splurge, and keeping your shoes on

Favorite vacation destination? Today? Palm Springs, [Calif.]. The desert still feels magical and new, 10 years into living out West. But for Bostonians, come on . . . it’s the Cape. I spent lots of time in Eastham during college and after — and in Provincetown, then and a few times since. And on the Vineyard, where my sister lived for a time. Many ferries were taken. I also have an aunt who lives in Marblehead. Just in general, the Atlantic is pretty spectacular.

Cameron Esposito is everywhere these days. While her roots are in stand-up comedy, which she still performs regularly, the Western Springs, Ill., native hosts a popular podcast, “Queery,” where she interviews LGBTQ+ guests, she published a book in 2020 called “Save Yourself,” and, most recently, she joined the cast of the popular ABC drama “A Million Little Things.” It’s set in Boston, which is not unfamiliar territory for Esposito, who graduated from Boston College in 2004. In the show, which has been renewed for a fifth season, Esposito plays the love interest of Katherine Saville (played by Grace Park). “I feel really lucky,” she said of the role, which she landed last season. “It’s just a great cast and they have all been so welcoming and supportive.” On the stand-up front, Esposito has numerous shows planned for the summer and is especially excited for her Sept. 11 performance at Laugh Boston — although she did admit that Boston audiences are “tough.” And while Esposito said she isn’t nervous to perform here, she knows she has to bring her A-game. “You’ve got to take the reins and adjust so everybody knows who’s boss,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a spirited city, you know?” We caught up with Esposito, 40, who lives in Los Angeles with her wife, Katy Nishimoto, a book editor, and their rescue “desert mutt,” Ruby, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Seafood if I’m near the ocean: oysters, lobster ... all those things delivered in a wooden crate by some guy with a long white beard and rubber boots.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve worked in or visited so many places, but somehow have never been to Australia or Asia. This will change. Check in with me in 10 more years.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Audiobooks have been my constant companion as I’ve toured or worked on location. Right now, I’m listening to “The Power of the Dog.” Before that it was “True Biz,” “Convenience Store Woman,” “My Policeman,” and “Giovanni’s Room.” All highly recommended.

Aisle or window? Aisle. Literally always. I need to move around.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Hanging in the way back seat of my parents’ wood-paneled station wagon with my big sister as we did the annual, or sometimes biannual, 27-hour drive from Chicago to Marco Island, Fla., for vacation.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Room service. When I was a kid, my mom would occasionally take us down to go holiday window shopping and stay at a hotel in the city — I grew up 15 miles west of Chicago in the ‘burbs — and we’d order room service for dessert or breakfast the next morning. It just felt so lush and adult and cushy, and I still think of that if I splurge and get room service.

Advertisement

Best travel tip? I promise you, you can keep your shoes on while on the plane. Please. It’s important — especially if you are sitting next to me.

JULIET PENNINGTON