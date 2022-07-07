A ‘Chopped’ champ (who also beat Bobby Flay) brings his baked goods to the Boston area

Silva wasn’t just on “Chopped.” He also won “Dessert Games” on Food Network, was a finalist on “Best Baker in America,” successfully beat Bobby Flay, and has served as a judge on both “Sugar Rush” on Netflix and “Chopped Sweets.” After serving as executive pastry chef in New York City for several years, Silva moved to Boston for a position as director of chocolate with food innovation lab CHEW in 2016, before starting his new venture. Most recently in 2021, Silva was a contestant on the Netflix series “School of Chocolate.”

Openings : Chef Thiago Silva, who won Food Network’s first all-baking “Chopped” competition in 2015, brings his talents to the Boston area with the opening of SALT Patisserie in Newton Centre (792 Beacon St.). SALT will sell the modern pastries Silva is famous for — said to reflect his French training and Brazilian roots — as well as muffins, cookies, macarons, desserts, and coffee.

Fijian Ahi from KOKODA. Blackfin Collective

KOKODA by Love Art opens in the Seaport (53 Northern Ave.) with a grand opening event Saturday and normal service hours kicking off July 11. The fast-casual restaurant highlights Kokoda, the national dish of Fiji, which consists of cubed ceviche whitefish tossed in seasoned coconut milk.

The project is helmed by Ron SH, executive chef of Cloud & Spirits in Cambridge and cofounder of the Love Art brand, who plans to make use of different fish available seasonally in New England. “We’re incredibly lucky to be a global seafood hub here in Boston, so it just made sense to work with local distributors to feature some of the best we have to offer,” he said.

If raw fish isn’t your thing, KOKODA promises plenty of options that are fully cooked, as well as gluten-free and vegan dishes.

