Fresh places to stay in Lenox and Arizona, and smart design doubles your fun on the water

Those heading to the Berkshire Hills this summer have three new choices for accommodations in the heart of Lenox. Following extensive renovations, Life House is debuting the Lenox Collection, a newly reimagined family of inns connected by deep historical roots in town. The three inns — The Whitlock, The Constance, The Dewey — are each named after their original 18th- and 19th-century owners, and embody the elegant charm, rustic warm feel, and whimsical character of each property. Amenities are the same as every Life House property: Le Labo products, Marshall speakers, and custom Life House scents. The Whitlock’s 66-seat restaurant and bar, Ophelia’s, offers farm-to-table comfort food and curated cocktails in an intimate indoor-outdoor setting. Seasonal rates. The Constance from $270/night; The Dewey from $237/night; The Whitlock from $398/night. www.thelenoxcollection.com

Advertisement

The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine. Handout

MAINE MUSEUM WELCOMES WYETH

Fans of Andrew Wyeth’s work will be thrilled to learn that The Wyeth Foundation for American Art has announced that 7,000 works by the artist have been made accessible for exhibition, scholarship, and loans through a partnership between the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pa., and the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine. (Previously, only 15 percent of these artworks have been exhibited.) This summer, the Farnsworth offers two exhibits, “Andrew Wyeth: Islands in Maine,” featuring islands in Muscongus and Penobscot Bay on which the artist found endless inspiration; and “Andrew Wyeth: Early Temperas,” created between 1937 and 1939 and accompanied by a selection of studies for each piece in pencil, ink, and watercolor. On view through Oct. 16. Adults $15; seniors $13; ages 16 and under free. 207-596-6457, www.farnsworthmuseum.org

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In Northern Arizona’s alpine wilderness, Classic Hotels & Resorts debuts its newest hotel concept, the 123-room High Country Motor lodge, a Nordic spa mountain retreat along historic Route 66 in Flagstaff. Handout

THERE:

ROADSIDE LODGE MAKEOVER

In Northern Arizona’s alpine wilderness, Classic Hotels & Resorts debuts its newest hotel concept, the 123-room High Country Motor lodge, a Nordic spa mountain retreat along historic Route 66 in Flagstaff. The property’s reinvention includes renovation of all guest rooms; the addition of three private cottage suites and two junior suites; restoration of the expansive outdoor pool; new oversize hot tub, private saunas and plunge pool; and development of an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant. Melding vintage style with contemporary design, the rooms offer the familiar comforts of a modern mountain lodge articulated through raw wood materials and muted palette of natural stone and matte black finishes. In addition, the hotel partnered with Charleston, S.C.-based design studio SDCO Partners on branding and vision, including adding fun elements throughout, like vintage tape decks with mixtapes available in every room. Located in the foothills of Lowell Observatory, the hotel celebrates Flagstaff’s designation as the world’s first International Dark Sky Place, and provides info on nearby sky-watching destinations. Rates from $149. 866-928-4265, highcountrymotorlodge.com

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a premier sportfishing and eco-adventure destination, consider the new offering by Curio Collection by Hilton, the Botánika Osa Peninsula. Handout

PURA VIDA ON PACIFIC COAST

If you’re looking for a premier sportfishing and eco-adventure destination, consider the new offering by Curio Collection by Hilton, the Botánika Osa Peninsula. Located on Costa Rica’s South Pacific Coast beside two of the country’s prized natural jewels — Corcovado National Park and the Pacific Ocean’s Golfo Dulce — Botánika Osa Peninsula provides guests with an immersive rain forest experience. The 21-acre resort is opening with 43 residences (with a total of 123 expected in 2023) available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations with floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchenettes or full kitchens, oversize terraces and private rooftop lounge for nature viewing and stargazing. Amenities include fitness center, four culinary outlets, conference center, lagoon-style resort pool, and access to Crocodile Bay Marina, home to the largest private sportfishing fleet in Central and South America. Seasonal rates from $195. 833-812-0674, botanikaresort.com

Advertisement

The new lightweight, stylish, and easy-to-pack Basin Shirt for men by KUIU might become the favorite addition to your summer travel attire. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

STYLISH SUMMER SHIRT

The new lightweight, stylish, and easy-to-pack Basin Shirt for men by KUIU might become the favorite addition to your summer travel attire. Suitable for work or leisure, the technical button-up shirt is engineered with a stretch fabric that’s ideal for warmer days. The shirt features two secure chest pockets, two-way stretch for comfort, and can work tucked or untucked. Available in three colors: olive, steel-blue, and stone. $79. www.kuiu.com/products/basin-shirt-olive

Sign up to be one of the first to own The Switch, a two-in-one paddleboard/kayak combo by ISLE. Handout

MULTI-USE INFLATABLE GEAR

Can’t decide which water sports gear to buy? Sign up to be one of the first to own The Switch, a two-in-one paddleboard/kayak combo by ISLE. The new hybrid watercraft converts from one to the other in seconds, and weighs in at just 19 pounds. The user-centric design includes a full-length soft and grippy traction pad that supports yoga, pets, kids, and lounging across the entire deck. Multiple accessories can easily be secured. In kayak mode, The Switch features seats with 4-inch inflatable cushion and fiberglass-reinforced backs for comfort and control on the water. $995. www.islesurfandsup.com/blog/Switch-Waitlist

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.