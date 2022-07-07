At the Israeli fast-casual Miznon in the Seaport, most of the menu goes into a pita pocket

Where to Miznon in the Seaport, close to the Convention Center and lots of cranes and other towering construction equipment. The restaurant, opened in spring, is part of an expanding chain.

Why Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani has 30 restaurants worldwide in a group that goes by the name The Better Guys, which includes half a dozen Miznon locations in Tel Aviv, where the fast-casual concept originated in 2011, and half a dozen more in New York, Melbourne, Paris, Singapore, and Vienna. A London Miznon is opening soon.

The Back Story Miznon in Hebrew means “kiosk,” explains Liad Balki, director of operations for North America. You order at a counter and food comes to your table as it’s ready, much of it — everything from ratatouille to minute steak — tucked into very fresh pita. The airy storefront, decorated with shelves holding whole heads of fresh cauliflower, and a single tomato on each paper-covered table, is across from construction barriers covered in sailcloth. Nearly every item on the menu is made in-house, except for the pita, shipped from New York, tahini from Israel (Har Bracha brand, which Balki says is the best), olive oil from Israel, and Atlantic gray sea salt from France. A massive green chalkboard offers the menu on one side of the room, with inspiration sayings in Hebrew on the other (”We need you to be who you are,” Balki says one might read). In an interview on YouTube, chef Shani said he was the first person to open a place that celebrated the New Israeli Cuisine. He also said that “pita is a genius pocket,” that you can put fine food inside pita and transform high prestige cuisine into street food.