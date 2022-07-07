Photos: Nantucket waterfront compound listed at record-setting $56 million

The sellers, venture capitalist Evan Jones and wildlife photographer Cindy Jones, bought the home in 2006 for $16 million, according to the listing agents.

The 10-bedroom compound overlooking Nantucket Harbor spans 15,322 square feet on almost four acres, according to the listing . Located at 20 Berkeley Ave., the estate hit the market on July 1, listed by agents Shelly Tretter Lynch and Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher of Compass. The compound is known as “Beam Ends.”

A sprawling Nantucket estate has been listed at $56 million and, if it goes for its asking price, could set a record as the most expensive home ever to sell on the island.

Advertisement

The property includes three structures: a 4-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house, both of which the Joneses had custom built, and another four-bedroom guesthouse that dates back to the early 1900s, the listing agents said.

Located in the exclusive Monomoy neighborhood, which is known for its dazzling sunsets, the waterfront property boasts over 500 feet of unobstructed coastline, and over 3,000 square feet of terraces and decks. Private beach access and conservation property create about a mile of natural habitat that surrounds the land, the listing agents said.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The main house is approximately 11,000 square feet and boasts a wood-shingled exterior, antique limestone floors, and extensive millwork, the listing agents said. Amenities include a billiards room, a media and game room, and an infrared sauna room.

The property is located on the “foremost waterfront neighborhood in Nantucket,” the listing agents said, adding that its close proximity to downtown, yet complete privacy, creates “the perfect oasis.”

“With sightings of hundreds of sailboats, and twinkling lights in the evening, this property offers a front row seat to Nantucket Harbor at its best,” Tretter Lynch and Gilmartin-Baugher said.

Evan Jones is the founder of the life sciences investment management company jVen Capital, and was co-founder and chief executive of the Digene Corporation, a Maryland-based biotechnology company later purchased by Dutch genetic testing company Qiagen, the listing agents said.

Advertisement

Cindy Jones is an award-winning wildlife photographer based out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Nantucket. According to the listing agents, the pair plans to buy a smaller home on Nantucket and spend more time at their properties in Jackson Hole, and on Kauai, Hawaii.

In early April, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry purchased a $37 million property on Nantucket, which holds the record for the highest sale on the island.

Henry is also the principal owner of the Liverpool Football Club and the owner and publisher of The Boston Globe. He and his wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media, were reportedly vacationing on Nantucket when they decided to move forward with the purchase of the Globe.

From January to May 2022, homes on the island sold for an average of $3.6 million. Demand has gone up during the pandemic, the listing agents said “in part because of its vast swaths of conservation-protected lands.”

See more photos of the property:

The property boasts three structures on 3.5 acres. Jason Blais

An aerial shot of the Nantucket compound on Berkeley Avenue. Jason Blais

The view overlooking Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

The main house entrance. Briggs Johnson

The living room. Briggs Johnson

Kitchen, living room, and dining area in the main house. Briggs Johnson

Living room. Briggs Johnson

The house overlooks Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

Game room in the compound's main house. Briggs Johnson

The dining room in the compound's main house. Briggs Johnson

A sitting area. Briggs Johnson

The billiards room in the custom-built main home. Briggs Johnson













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.