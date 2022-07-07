A plane flew 14 hours from Dubai to Brisbane with a hole in its side

Travelers aboard the Airbus A380 on July 1 became aware of the damage as they were getting off the plane after the roughly 14-hour flight, according to a series of photos that began circulating online. Emirates confirmed in a statement to CNN that the flight experienced a “ technical fault. ”

One passenger aboard the flight tweeted about the experience, calling it “absolutely terrifying at first and the cabin crew knew something serious may have happened,” said Andrew Morris on Twitter, adding that the crew “were immediately in contact with the cockpit. Shortly after, they resumed as normal. Their calm demeanour was reassuring - they knew it was not catastrophic.”

According to Emirates, one of the aircraft’s 22 tires ruptured “during cruise, causing damage to a small portion of the aerodynamic fairing, which is an outer panel or the skin of the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement. “At no point did it have any impact on the fuselage, frame, or structure of the aircraft.”

The plane landed safely in Brisbane, and passengers disembarked as scheduled, according to the statement. Damage to the exterior of the plane has since been repaired.

“The fairing has been completely replaced, checked, and cleared by engineers, Airbus and all relevant authorities,” Emirates continued. “The safety of our passengers and crew has always been our top priority.”

While it is unclear how long the plane was in the air when the issue occurred, some reports indicate it could have been 45 minutes into the flight, according to CNN. The commercial aviation website Aviation Herald reported that the crew advised air traffic controllers at Brisbane Airport ahead of time and requested the plane be met with emergency services on landing.

