On the road with New England activists

I got to know 45 amazing women during a year of pandemic isolation. We didn’t meet for socially distanced walks, but I did traipse through their lives as I researched my new book, “New England’s Notable Women: The Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers.” They are a talented crew of artists, designers, authors, scientists, collectors, and conservationists. Some of my subjects were activists who stood up for their principles, often in the face of strong opposition. Each is associated with a site where her spirit still reverberates. Here’s a guide to some places where three centuries of determined women persevered:

Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820) was one of America’s earliest voices for women’s rights. Born into a wealthy Gloucester family, she quickly learned that her gender denied her a rigorous education. She followed expectations and married at age 18, but married life hardly meant security. She and her husband, ship captain John Stevens, lived with his family for a decade before building their own home in 1782. By that time, Judith Sargent Stevens had begun publishing poems and essays.

Now the Sargent House Museum, the Georgian manse towers above the harbor. Large rooms, richly detailed woodwork, and fine 18th-century furnishings suggest a well-off lifestyle. Guided tours say otherwise. Debt-strapped Stevens fled to the West Indies where he died in 1786, leaving his wife to sell most of her belongings to settle his debts.

Seemingly happier in her second marriage to an influential Unitarian preacher, Judith Sargent Murray still chafed at the limits to women’s autonomy. Vigorously editorializing for women’s rights to receive an education, to work and earn wages outside the home, and to control their own finances, she set the agenda for generations of activists who followed her.

49 Middle St.; 978-281-2432; sargenthouse.org. Open through Labor Day Fri.-Sun. noon-3 p.m.; weekends only through Oct. 10. Adults $12, seniors $10, students $5.

The Prudence Crandall Museum occupies a fine Federal home in Canterbury, Conn. David Lyon

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury, Conn.

Having received the academic education that Judith Sargent Murray craved, Prudence Crandall (1803-1890) pursued a career as a teacher. In 1831, at the invitation of town leaders, she opened a school for girls in an elegant Federal home on the town green. Now a state museum, the property recently reopened after a two-year structural renovation. Exhibits are slowly being developed. In the meantime, guides tell a gripping story of the struggle for equal education.

Portrait of Prudence Crandall as a young woman. David Lyon

When Crandall admitted Black student Sarah Harris, other girls withdrew and the town turned against her. Influenced by the abolitionist movement, Crandall responded by establishing a school for Black students. Crandall and her young charges faced harassment and a legal challenge. Initially they were undeterred, even when vandals tried to torch the school. Guides still point out the charred timbers.

But by September 1834, Crandall closed the school to protect her students. The short-lived institution, however, had a lasting impact. Harris advocated for the abolition of slavery and several other students became teachers. Crandall herself left New England but continued to teach and work for equal rights. Crandall’s legal case ultimately laid some of the groundwork for the 1954 US Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, Topeka that finally established equal rights in education.

1 South Canterbury Road; 860-546-7800; portal.ct.gov/ECD-PrudenceCrandallMuseum. Open through October Fri.-Mon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults $10, seniors $8, ages 6-17 and teachers $5.

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum sits on the outskirts of the town of Adams. David Lyon

Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, Adams

Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906), a leading figure of the suffrage movement, was born in this Federal house now called “the cradle of equal rights.” Three re-created rooms offer a sense of family life. The kitchen with its big fireplace leads into the small birthing room. A large room at the front of the house replicates her father’s general store. Anthony spent her first seven years here, absorbing the Quaker belief in the equality of all people. It would be the foundation of her life’s work.

Excellent exhibits that trace Anthony’s activism complement that homey domesticity. In 1866, she and Elizabeth Cady Stanton founded the American Equal Rights Association, the first of several suffrage organizations they would establish. As a public face of the movement, Anthony met with fierce opposition — from demeaning political cartoons to riotous mobs. Nevertheless, she persisted. Shortly before her death, she told a gathering of suffragists that “Failure is impossible!” Fourteen years later, women won the right to vote.

67 East Road; 413-743-7121; susanbanthonybirthplace.com. Open through Oct. 10 Thu.-Mon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; then Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adults $6, seniors $4, students $3.

An observation platform aids birdwatching at the Birdcraft Sanctuary in Fairfield, Conn. David Lyon

Birdcraft Sanctuary, Fairfield, Conn.

Thwarted in her ambition to become a physician, Mabel Osgood Wright (1859-1934) channeled her interest in science and love of nature into the nascent conservation movement. In 1895 she published “Birdcraft: A Field Book of Two Hundred Song, Game, and Water Birds,” considered a prototype of the modern birding field guide. Three years later, she founded the Connecticut Audubon Society, one of the earliest state organizations. The societies lobbied for legislation to protect birds and bucked fashion by taking on the “plume trade” that slaughtered birds for feathers for women’s hats. The 1913 bill banning the practice is still cited as a pivotal piece of legislation in the conservation movement.

The following year, Wright opened Birdcraft Sanctuary, the first private songbird refuge in the country. She designed the 10-acre site for birds and humans alike with bird-friendly plantings, a spring-fed pond, walking paths, seats, and observation shelters. Almost half the property was lost during 1950s highway construction, but the sanctuary remains a welcoming oasis for more than 135 bird species and is especially melodious during spring and fall songbird migrations.

314 Unquowa Road; 203-259-0416; ctaudubon.org/birdcraft-home. Open daily. Free.

Exhibits at the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, R. I., highlight Indigenous history and culture. David Lyon

Tomaquag Museum, Exeter, R.I.

In 1958, Princess Red Wing (1896-1987) and anthropologist Eva Butler founded the Tomaquag Museum. Butler donated her collection of Indigenous materials from the Americas while Princess Red Wing provided the historic insight and perspective to put the artifacts into context and bring Indigenous culture to life.

Of Narragansett/Pokanoket-Wampanoag heritage, Princess Red Wing had already dedicated herself to dispelling stereotypes about Indigenous people and sharing their rich history and culture. She continued to guide the museum the rest of her life, yet she was equally comfortable in a college classroom, as a delegate to the United Nations, or sitting around a campfire telling stories to Scouts.

That narrative sensibility breathes life into many of the museum exhibits, including one on Princess Red Wing’s life and another on Ellison ‶Tarzan″ Brown, two-time winner of the Boston Marathon. Other exhibits explore historic and contemporary beadwork and basketry. In 2016, the museum was honored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services for its contribution to the community. It stands poised to extend Princess Red Wing’s legacy. In partnership with the University of Rhode Island, the museum is creating a larger complex on 18 acres of rural land, scheduled to open in 2024.

390A Summit Road; 401-491-9063; tomaquagmuseum.org. Open Wed. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults $6, students and seniors $5.

Rachel Carson gathered materials for "The Edge of the Sea" on this very shoreline in New Harbor, Maine. David Lyon

Rachel Carson Salt Pond Preserve, New Harbor, Maine

Rachel Carson’s metaphorical fingerprints are all over the tidal shorelines between the Sheepscot River and Muscongus Bay in midcoast Maine. Carson had a summer home on Southport Island, but she gathered some of the seminal material for her lyrical book, “The Edge of the Sea,” in the tide pools of this cove off Route 32 north of Pemaquid Point. Every time the tide recedes, she pointed out, it leaves behind a different sample of the sea and the creatures within it. A year after the book appeared in 1955, she helped found the Maine chapter of the Nature Conservancy. Just a few years later, her powerful “Silent Spring” awoke the world to the dangers of indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides and helped launch the modern environmental movement. The preserve, dedicated to Carson in 1970, honors both sides of the visionary biologist. The woodland trail is awash with birdsong. The tide pools on the shore contain miniature universes of wonderment.

Route 32; nature.org. Open daily. Free.

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.





